Sassi Jbeil (Tunisia)

Demonstrations escalated in Tunisia yesterday, calling for the release of those arrested due to clashes between security forces and protesters against the deteriorating economic situation since January 14th. About a hundred protesters gathered in front of the court headquarters in the capital, and a similar number demonstrated in the eastern governorate of Sousse, in defiance of the decision to ban assembly announced by the authorities to combat the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic. The protesters chanted slogans of “Work, freedom, and national dignity” and “The people want to bring down the regime,” “Down with the police state,” “The street belongs to the people,” and “They are free to release the detainees.” “The state used excessive force to confront a hungry people,” said activist and student Ayoub Belhadj. “Officials must listen to the youth to stop the violence.” He added, “The government has done nothing and we do not really know who is ruling Tunisia and this is confusing.”

However, the frequency and intensity of the protests decreased in the states of Sidi Bouzid and Gafsa (West), as well as in the Tadamon neighborhood in the capital. “41 people were arrested on Tuesday,” the official spokesman for the National Guard, Hosam El-Din Al-Jabbali, told «France Press». He explained that most of the detainees were aged between 15 and 17 years, while 21 security personnel had “third-degree burns and fractures” since January 16. He stressed that institutions such as the post office and banks were damaged by protesters during protests in Kasserine (west), Mahdia (east), Kef (west) and the Tadamon neighborhood in the capital.

Parliament deputies condemned in yesterday’s session the violence that took place at night and called on the protesters to demonstrate in a legitimate manner and asked the authorities to heed the protesters’ demands. Prime Minister Hisham Al-Mishishi had said in a televised speech, “The crisis is real, anger is legitimate, and protest is legitimate, but chaos is rejected and we will face it with the force of law.” “Your voice is heard, and your anger is legitimate and periodical, and the government’s role is to make your demands a reality, and the dream is possible,” he said. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Ibrahim Al-Bartaji said that the ministry has information about plans for terrorist elements to move to take advantage of the protests and night clashes between demonstrators and security forces. He said that information indicates the intention of terrorist elements to exploit the circumstance and the preoccupation of the security and military units to confront the riots to protect private and public property to carry out terrorist operations. He added that there is an attempt to strike the public security in the country, especially after expiatory and extremist elements within the rioting groups were seized, and white weapons and Molotov cocktails were seized.