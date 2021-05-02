Fans of Manchester United, the richest and most successful institution in British football, redoubled their protests against the club’s owners with an invasion of the Old Trafford stadium that caught the police by surprise this Sunday and caused the suspension of the classic with Liverpool .

Thousands of people gathered to rant against Joel Glazer, responsible for embarking United on the European Super League project. Columns of fans converged after noon in the vicinity of the stadium, in the Stretford district, and at the gates of the Lowry Hotel, in the center of Manchester, where the team was staying before traveling to the field to play the great classic of league against Liverpool. The meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Central European time, started late. Finally, after 18:00 United issued a statement in which he declared the game canceled until another day without specifying, he said, “due to security considerations.”

The crowd stopped the bus from leaving with the players as hundreds of protesters streamed into the stadium overflowing with club employees in charge of security. The invasion was aimed at canceling the match. “We wanted to cause a great disruption and we have succeeded,” declared a fan to the PA agency. The boycott of the competition was the most effective message from the fans, unable to express themselves as they did since the pandemic emptied the stadiums in March 2020.

United fans have been expressing their disgust for two weeks towards the brothers Avram and Joel Glazer, owners of the club after a controversial acquisition in 2005. The revolt began coinciding with the announcement of the club’s entry into the Super League conceived by Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, and the JP Morgan bank. The project, which in its founding charter included Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético, United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Inter, Milan and Juventus, intended to split from the UEFA Champions League to form a company parallel access restricted to the richest clubs. Joel Glazer, according to the announcement published on Sunday, April 18, would serve as vice president.

“Millions to the Glazers, but when it rains the roof leaks,” read the sign carried by a fan, referring to the American owners, who also own the Tampa Bay Bucaneers, champions of the NFL, as well as real estate conglomerates and the Zapata Offshore oil company, founded by George HW Bush. “This is your funeral, not ours,” read another banner, referring to the words of Florentino Pérez, president of the Super League, who declared that without the model that he proposed the football industry would die.

“50 + 1”, pointed out another poster, in relation to an idea that has caught on in the imagination of an important sector of the English fans. The proposal to redefine a new club property law under the 50 + 1 formula, advanced by the conservative government of Boris Johnson, would mean importing the German model to England, which guarantees the distribution of the majority of the shares among the majority members , to avoid unitary control by unscrupulous individuals.

Neither the resignation of Ed Woodward, the president of United, nor a letter from Joel Glazer apologizing for the failed attempt to found the Super League, closed the open wound in the social mass. United supporters are not revolted in outrage at the economic situation of a company that continues to be the most profitable in British football (580 million euros in revenue at the end of the 2019-20 financial year). They also do not seem enraged by the sporting march of the team, second in the Premier and virtual finalist of the Europa League after beating Roma 6-2 in the first leg of the semifinals. The fans exploded for the Super League.

“The Glazers, the Pérez, the Laporta … they are dangerous”

Pictures of the interior of Old Trafford broadcast by Sky showed fans strolling through the grass, waving corner flags, some playing ball, taking photos or throwing smoke bombs. The protesters took a walk from goal to goal before the hostesses finished peacefully evicting them, apparently thanks to sprinkler irrigation.

Less peaceful was the dissolution of the demonstration outside the stadium. According to Sky Sports, people did not leave the esplanade until the police loaded their horses. Gary Neville, former United captain who currently acts as a commentator and unofficial spokesperson for the revolt, joined the protest at the foot of the field. “All football fans should join us today in what the United supporters have done,” Neville said, from the grass at Old Trafford, microphone in hand. “What the Glazers and the owners of the other 11 clubs involved [Liverpool, City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Madrid, Atlético, Barcelona, Milan, Inter y Juventus] they have wanted to do has been to lead European football to starvation, destroying the ethics of the competition, “he said. “The Glazers, Pérez, Agnelli, Laporta … are dangerous because they threaten the idea of ​​equal opportunities and fair play in European football. I do not accept Glazer’s apologies. He said he wanted to rebuild trust with fans. What confidence? He never communicated with them, he never spoke to them. It’s okay for us to protest. But tomorrow we have to legislate because there are six people in English football who have to be deprived of power ”.

United’s official statement defended freedom of expression, with qualms: “Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we fully recognize the right to freedom of expression and free protest. But we regret the setbacks caused to the team and the actions that put other fans, employees and police in danger. The Premier rebuked the events to the extent that they implied a violation of security protocols against the virus: “We understand the force of feelings, but we condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and invasion of property, especially those that involve a breach of the rules against Covid-19 ″.

The Premier reported that many supporters invaded Old Trafford interior areas where footballers pass on their way to the pitch and changing rooms. The breach of the security protocol imposed to stop the Covid-19 pandemic forced the organizers to disinfect the facilities before allowing access to the equipment.

You can follow SPORTS in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.