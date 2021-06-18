Genoa – It is taking place in front of the prefecture of Genoa the protest demonstration against the agreement between the State (through Cdp) and Atlantia for the sale of the Autostrade company. Former grillino parliamentarian Mattia Crucioli together with regional councilor Ferruccio Sansa called it today at 6 pm.

“Thanks to those who intervened and did not turn their eyes away”, so Senator Mattia Crucioli opens the event from the small stage in front of the Prefecture. “Five times Atlantia has refused the offers of the state. At the sixth he accepted because the state has oversized the price and does not take into account the debts that will have to be borne or the investments to secure the network “.

In the square hundreds of people are also there the relatives of the victims of Morandi and the former committee of displaced persons. A large banner on the prefecture building reads “We are not there”.

“We are here to ask the government to don’t sign that transaction and give effect to the contract “, adds Crucioli.” The clauses that would give billions of compensation to Atlantia in the event of forfeiture? They are void and we prove it with a legal opinion drawn up by experts in administrative and constitutional law “.