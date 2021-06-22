With a successful anime season and movie, Demon Slayer ranks as one of the most popular Japanese properties today. Now, a new trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, the game developed by CyberConnect2, which shows us the story mode of this title.

Although the multiplayer mode has been the protagonist of most of the trailers of this title, the most recent advance gives its place to the campaign of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles. In this installment we will have the opportunity to relive the events of the anime. From the unfortunate event that gives rise to Tanjiro’s adventure, to his training, to the fight on the Mugen Train. In this way we can see an adaptation of the first season of the anime and the film.

With this, the game’s official cover has been revealed, which features an illustration from Ufotable, the animation studio in charge of anime.

Along with this, a couple of special editions have been revealed. The first of these is the physical Limited Edition, which includes a figure of Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu to hold your phone. Similarly, you can find a number of digital cosmetic items, a dynamic theme, avatars, and an original IC card sticker.

On the other hand, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes everything that we find in the physical Limited Edition, except the figure to hold the cell phone. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC October 14 in Japan.

Via: Gematsu