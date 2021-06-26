The Demon Slayer game launches in this west this October, courtesy of publisher Sega.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, the official video game of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, launches in Europe and North America on 15th October. The new trailer in English is below:

The game launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

Demon Slayer is a hugely popular Japanese manga that ran in Weekly Shōnen Jump from February 2016 to May 2020. There’s a 26-episode anime and a sequel film, which became the highest-grossing anime film and Japanese film of all time when it released in October last year. A second season is set for late 2021.

The video game is developed by CyberConnect2, the Japanese studio behind Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja games, and the wonderful Asura’s Wrath.