The greyish skeleton of the building baptized Aquarela, in the popular Torices neighborhood, has a maximum of three months left standing. This is stipulated in the ruling in the first instance of the administrative judge 12 of the Cartagena de Indias circuit that orders that district and the promoters to demolish the entire structure. Its construction, which was for the tenth of some thirty stipulated floors, jumped to the center of controversy in 2017 for having been built on the periphery of the historic center, an environment that has special heritage conservation surveillance by the Ministry of Culture. and UNESCO, which since 1984 included it in its list of protected places.

Despite the fact that the popular action promoted by the Ministry of Culture against the district, the promoter and the Cartagena curatorship can still be appealed, after six years of litigation more than one person from Cartagena is relieved by a decision that opens the door to disappearance of a project that included four more towers, with more than 32 floors each, and which would have notably deteriorated the view of the San Felipe de Barajas fort, a massive mass on the Caribbean Sea from where the Basque sailor Blas de Lezo repelled a fierce attack by the British fleet in 1714.

The accusations for alleged irregularities in the issuance of the license to build the Aquarela, according to charges formulated in 2020 by the Attorney General’s Office, include officials from the local urban curator’s office, promoters of low-income housing, and other district actors who ignored the rules of patrimony to award the project as if it were an urbanization to give a home to low-income people.

Officials from the Ministry of Culture at that time were also not spared, who would have their share of responsibility: although the care of the urban furniture in the historic center corresponds to the city, the walls that surround it and the fortress are the responsibility of the portfolio in Bogotá. Ultimately, it is a bureaucratic framework with fissures and administrative lightness.

Unesco, the UN agency dedicated to cultural and educational issues, had urged the Government of Iván Duque since 2021 to accelerate the demolition of Aquarela. After several postponements, the deadline was set for December 1, 2022, on suspicion that, in case of non-compliance, the city could lose the label of intangible heritage of humanity (as happened to the mercantile port of Liverpool in 2021).

That sanction was also linked to the neglect of monuments, museums, and other complexes of one of the architectural jewels of the Caribbean, but it had the problem of the Aquarela as proof of the commitment of the authorities in the protection of heritage. The heritage status has served to position the city as an international tourism brand, and to benefit from the resources of the international agency’s common fund for technical advice on the conservation of neighborhoods and monuments.

This recognition, as in the case of mass tourism in other parts of the world, has generated multiple criticisms from neighborhood groups and scholars of urban changes who have denounced for years the way in which the “patrimonialization” of land in the historic center has given rise to movements of speculation in the real estate market, expelling thousands of traditional residents and turning the area into an unknown environment for the majority of the inhabitants of the city, one of the poorest among the large Colombian cities.

Meanwhile, at least half of the 950 families that had invested money in Aquarela are still in legal limbo and awaiting a solution from the questioned Calle 47 Promoter, responsible for the failed project, or from the State, as responsible for permission to work has been granted. Of the hundreds of plaintiffs, the most affected, perhaps, are the apartment owners in towers 1 and 2, whose money had already been invested in the foundations and construction of the first structures. According to estimates by the construction company, there are some 250 families whose chances of recovering their investment are subject to the uncertain times of a court ruling.

The investors of the other towers, whose contributions are still in the financial system and have not been converted into concrete and iron, “could withdraw their money from the trust with their respective interests,” says the promoter’s communications officer, Gilma Úsuga. The same spokesperson clarifies that there are still “400 active cases that have not wanted to withdraw their money pending a ruling on the builders’ lawsuit against the State.” The construction company, for now, has not clarified whether it will appeal the decision.

Nor is it clear what use will be given to the 619 square meters of land that, according to the ruling, will have to be restored as public space. Sources from the Cartagena mayor’s office assured this newspaper that the administration of the independent William Dau will file appeals against the ruling, since, despite agreeing with the demolition, they find no reason to assume the costs of the collapse. He is also concerned about the planning for a process that cannot be carried out in any way due to its proximity of only 200 meters to the castle of San Felipe.

But for Jackeline Godin, one of the buyers at Aquarela, the big knot, according to statements collected by the newspaper The universal of Cartagena, if the ruling can be a first step to begin to unravel the mess: “The decision has been favorable in the sense that we now have someone to sue, because we did not know if it was the district or the nation. The ruling makes it clear that the order is directed at the mayor’s office.”

