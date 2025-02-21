SAREB has ended the demolition of the El Kubo buildingin the Barrio de la Bonanova in Barcelona. The plot will become the property of the Barcelona City Council And it will become a green zone, according to the general urban plan in force in the city.

The tasks to demolish the building began two months ago, after the property and the City Council reached an agreement in December for the expropriation of the block for 812,000 euros. According to the ‘bad bank’, the first step to deliver the plot was the demolition of the building, surrounded by other properties. Demolition tasks have ended this week.

Sareb is also co -ownership of the Edifficult known as ruinalso in the Plaza de la Bonanova. In this case, the property will be rehabilitated, without growing in building meters, and will be sold, as it has been agreed with the rest of the property.