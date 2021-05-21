Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The demolition of an archaeological tabia in the Aswan Governorate in southern Egypt, known as the Fatah Military Castle, which is one of the most important Islamic monuments in this governorate, was raised amid great sadness from the archaeologists.

The naming of the Tabiya area began at the beginning of the nineteenth century, similar to the Fatimid Tabiya, when the governor Muhammad Ali established a war college to be the headquarters of the first war college in Egypt, one of two military schools in Aswan that were built during his reign, and they were completely destroyed by the action of time.

The chief archaeologist at the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities said that Tabiyeh of Aswan dates back to the Fatimid era, explaining that this combination appeared clearly in some buildings built in the Fatimid era, where castles and fortified walls as well as mosques of a defensive character, and among these facilities are Tabia Aswan or the Tabiya Mosque.

He explained to “Al-Ittihad” that this distinctive mosque, which was built on a hill in the city of Aswan, and its distinctive architectural elements represented by the tabia, which combined religious and defensive architecture at the same time, indicating that this tabia is one of the military fortresses in Aswan, and its distinguished location was chosen at the top of the mountain peak. To perform a dual job.

According to Shaker, the first function is the religious prayer of the call to prayer, and inside its campus, the prayers are performed, and the second is the military job, which is the main function, as it used the tabiyya to warn with signs of enemy attacks, and when it was dangerous and military use, it lit fires inside it at night and in the day the signal was smoke.

The chief archaeologist confirmed that the Tabiyya was one of the war reconnaissance points in the Fatimid era, pointing to the demolition of the Tabiyya mosque in the sixties and seventies of the last century at the very least, as this mosque and the rooms attached to it were used by one of the Egyptian military teams even after the glorious October 73 war. Some of the soldiers ’beds and belongings are still present inside those rooms.

This mosque was at the disposal of the Egyptian armed forces until 2009, when it was received by the Supreme Council of Antiquities, and in spite of all this, the base has remained with the incomplete conical body until now. The Tabia minaret is distinguished by the presence of a strip of bricks placed in a manner intended to form a written text similar to the Kufic script, as well as the common architectural elements between the Tabiyya minaret and the Fatimid domes of the Aswan necropolis.