Max Verstappen’s cup worth 40,000 euros was demolished by Lando Norris.

A clumsiness. Can happen. Let’s forget about it. The drivers will look back on yesterday’s incident with the necessary dose of humor. Especially since Max Verstappen doesn’t seem to care that much about trophies. But it was remarkable. Especially with the fact that Lando Norris will break a hundred percent in his career.

Cup of Max Verstappen demolished by Lando Norris

The remarkable incident happened yesterday after the race on the podium. Things go wrong during the traditional champagne spraying. Instead of shaking the bottle violently, Norris hits the champagne bottle on stage to make it spray. The vibration causes Max’s handmade trophy to fall off the stage and get damaged.

The cup in Hungary is handmade. Artists have been working on the trophy for six months. The precision work can be seen in the video below. Pretty silly that something like this is demolished in a kind of ungrateful way by 23-year-old Norris. Max Verstappen’s cup would have a price tag of 40,000 euros.

Not the first time, not the last time

However, hitting the champagne bottle on stage is not something new. It is a signature move of the British driver. This often goes wrong. Both in Imola in 2022, as well as in Silverstone and now for the third time in Hungary, the cup has to pay for it. In this case, the damage is greater because it is a handmade better.

Now that McLaren has found a lot of speed in the car, it is not inconceivable that more podiums will follow for the team. And that means more chance of Norris repeating his trick again. In short, we will see this more often. Until the FIA ​​doesn’t find it so funny anymore. Then one shoey from RIC a lot more innocent and more fun to watch..

This article The demolished 40,000 euro cup from Max Verstappen appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#demolished #euro #cup #Max #Verstappen