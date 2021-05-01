The question from the textbook struck like a thunderbolt during class at a language school in Beijing: “Do you agree?” The six female students – between their teens and 30s, middle-class students and professionals – responded as quickly as they were almost unanimous. “No, not at all!” Replied five of them. Two were quick to add that they did not want children: “I want financial independence, my career, my travels,” said one. Only the youngest, 16 years old, recognized that she did see in her future marrying and starting a family.

They are typical responses, at least in cities, in China. The economic prosperity of recent years and an increase in the educational level, the high costs of living, together with an evolution of the mentality around love, marriage or family, have added to the effects left by decades of government policy. only son. As in other developed societies, getting married and having children no longer represents, for the younger Chinese generations, the need or obligation that they might have represented for their parents or older siblings. Fewer children are born each year: 17.86 million in 2016, following the end of the one-child policy; 14.65 million in 2019.

The fall in the birth rate is among the factors of a problem that triggers alarms among national authorities: the population decline, which will be combined with a drastic aging, the fastest in the world. A real demographic time bomb in the most populous country in the world, for which being one is one of the pillars of its influence. According to the Ministry of Civil Affairs, in 2019 the proportion of people over 65 was 12.57%; By 2025, that number could reach 25%, or 300 million people. In 2050, according to the projections of the National Commission on Aging, those over 60 will exceed 487 million people, 28% of its population and more than the inhabitants of the entire European Union. In contrast, the working-age population, between 15 and 59 years old, represented 64% of the total at the end of 2019, while between 2000 and 2010 it grew from 66% to 70%.

Politically delicate

It is a problem that experts have been warning about with increasing insistence, which has become a politically very sensitive issue and which has made the figures of the last census a secret kept under seven keys: they should have been made public at the beginning of April and, a month later, there is still no scheduled date for its release. The spokeswoman for the National Statistics Office, Liu Aihua, pointed out two weeks ago that “more preparations” are still needed before presenting them.

This week, the Financial times published that the census, compiled in 2020, reveals the first drop in the number of people in China since the times of the Great Leap Forward, between 1959 and 1961, when a famine killed tens of thousands of people. The population will fall below 1.4 billion people, a milestone it had reached in 2019. Almost immediately, Beijing denied it. In a dry one-line statement, the National Statistics Office argued that “the population continued to grow in 2020,” although it does not specify whether compared to the previous year or compared to 2010, the date of the previous census.

But the consensus among Chinese experts remains that the contraction will come soon, perhaps in a year or two. A study by the Evergrande Research Institute of the prestigious Tsinghua University estimates that the dreaded peak will arrive within the next five years; the official Chinese Academy of Social Sciences foresees it for 2027, the date with which markets and officials move.

Fears

The prospect is a drama for China: an older population with a longer life expectancy, coupled with fewer births and young workers, means that the workforce will not be enough to support the older generations. Something that will have an impact on the economic outlook, from consumption to care for the elderly, through Social Security spending. A problem that other rich societies already face, but that the second largest economy in the world faces with a lower level of development. And it is something that may complicate the aspirations of its president, Xi Jinping, to make the country a great power in the next three decades.

“Our projections, with the figures from before the census, already suggested that the labor force would contract by 0.5% per year by 2030, with a similar impact on GDP,” said the consulting firm Capital Economics this Wednesday in a note. “Slower growth can make it harder to catch up with the United States (the leading power) economically. And there may also be an intangible impact on China’s global prestige. “

If the population decline is confirmed, and that it comes earlier than expected, China will have to accelerate the adoption of measures that have been postponed so far. “Possibly it would have to completely relax the birth control policy”, to allow those who wish to have three or more children, says Zhiwei Zhang, from the consulting firm Pinpoint Asset Management in a note. Allowing all couples to have two children since 2016 has not been enough: although that year there was a slight rebound in births, in subsequent years the numbers have not stopped falling.

Already in March, Prime Minister Li Keqiang advanced in his annual speech to the National People’s Assembly (ANP, the Chinese parliament) the launch of a “national strategy to face the aging of the population”, in a sign of the concern that the problem unleashes among the leaders. According to the head of government, Beijing will work to make the birth rate “appropriate”, in a possible reference to the elimination of birth controls.

Another hot potato will be the rise in retirement age. Something that, according to Li mentioned in his speech, will also be launched “gradually.” At present, retirement is set at 60 years for men and 55 for women, although in the case of women it can reach 50 if they occupy jobs that involve greater physical exhaustion. Life expectancy is around 76 years.

The Chinese central bank itself has also launched a warning message. In a report published last week, it urged “to recognize that the demographic situation has changed” and that “education and technological progress cannot compensate for the population decline.” Among other things, the document recommends “fully liberalizing and encouraging births” and reducing the financial burden that goes along with raising a child – including education – that discourages many couples from seeking more offspring. Also, in a novel way, it points to the possibility of allowing greater immigration, an idea until now almost taboo in China.

Whether such measures would persuade female students in the language class in Beijing remains to be seen. “I don’t want babies,” insisted one of them, a banking professional. “Traveling to other places, moving around, exploring landscapes, is what I like the most in life. To have a child, I would have to give that up ”.