Economist Kushch said that the demography of Ukraine is beyond the point of no return

Kiev economist and analyst Alexey Kushch commented on the state of the demographic situation in Ukraine. He announced this in a podcast by journalist Vlad Sidorenko, published on YouTube.

Kushch assessed the demographic situation in Ukraine and noted that it is beyond the point of no return. According to him, restoring potential in this area is impossible; he only allows for a slowdown of the crisis.

“That is, to slow down the national catastrophe in the form of population decline. This is the only thing we can talk about,” he said.