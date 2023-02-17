PIACENZA, Italy — On one side of a glass wall, three young children in a day care center were using play dough. On the other side, three old women from a nursing home were touching the glass to get his attention.

“Let’s say hello to the nonni,” the teacher said before leading the children into the other room.

The little ones stopped to play with the magnifying glass of a delighted 89-year-old woman who had been using it to read obituaries. The residents of the nursing home then read picture books to the children, all 2 years old.

“It’s something extraordinary,” said Giacomo Scaramuzza, 100, one of the residents.

The Piacenza Elderly and Children Together project seeks to connect the vulnerable at both ends of life. But it also brings Italy’s two existential challenges under one roof.

Italy’s population is aging and shrinking at a faster rate than the West, forcing the country to adjust to a booming elderly population that puts it at the forefront of a global demographic trend experts call the “silver tsunami.” But it faces a demographic double whammy, with its birth rate plummeting sharply and among the lowest in Europe. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that Italy is “destined to disappear” unless it changes.

In January, Meloni’s government approved a “Pact for the Elderly”, which he said would lay the groundwork for health and social reforms for Italy’s growing elderly population. Meloni added that the law would prevent marginalization and prevent older people from being “recast” in institutions. The legislation is wrapped up in the European Union’s recovery fund program, which guarantees it will be enacted.

The new law will fix a system that is “a disaster,” said Cristiano Gori, who leads the Pact for a New Dependent Welfare, the umbrella organization that advocated for the law. It will streamline government health care and social services, and engage you in long-term care. He also seeks to keep older Italians in their own homes and out of institutions.

“The main shortcoming is that there is no money,” Gori said. He said the hope is that the Meloni government will prioritize and fund the program. But without more young people joining the workforce and contributing to the pension and welfare systems, the entire system is in jeopardy.

Meloni has made it a priority to raise the country’s usually low birth rate and help working mothers. But critics say her “Italians first” stance in opposition to immigration hurts population growth.

Some regions of Italy hope to delay this demographic disaster by extending the period in which older people can work, be self-sufficient and contribute, and not be a financial burden on society.

In November, Meloni encouraged couples to have children and companies to hire women. She later announced a 50 percent increase in “baby bonus” checks that parents receive one year after birth and a 50 percent increase in assistance for three years to families with more than three children.

“We keep looking at today without realizing that we won’t have a tomorrow,” Meloni said.

But despite billions of euros earmarked by the EU for nurseries, Italy has pushed back the start date for construction of 1,857 nurseries and 333 kindergartens. If Italy doesn’t start building before the June 2023 deadline, it risks losing the money.

Scaramuzza, the centenarian, said he hoped some of the new day care centers would share space with nursing homes, as his own does.

“Having no children or grandchildren, I have a large number of grandchildren here,” he said.

By: JASON HOROWITZ