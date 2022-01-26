Believers and clergy are at risk with high mortality from COVID-19 in Russia. An independent demographer Alexei Raksha spoke about this in an interview with Lente.ru.

He explained that for them the danger is the observance of religious rites.

“Muslims especially gather at funerals, they treat them with meat, everyone communicates. There are a lot of people in the mosques at the same time. The Orthodox are serving in the church with a congestion of parishioners. A lot of our clergy have died. Indoors, especially where they sing, are a very favorable environment for the spread of the virus, ”he explained.

Related materials:

Since the beginning of the pandemic, almost every week there have been reports of the death of clergy from the coronavirus. Since the end of 2021, at least three deaths have become known – in November in Bryansk died Priest Vyacheslav Kaplin, 42, who contracted the coronavirus, in Tambov in December died from the coronavirus priest Sergiy Reshetov. January in Yaroslavl died spiritual mentor of the regional airborne community, John Zaitsev.

In October 2020, Archpriest Dmitry Smirnov, infamous for his statements, died, who had been ill with the coronavirus six months earlier. The Russian Orthodox Church said that the clergyman died from an exacerbation of a chronic disease that he had had for a long time.