The recent publication of reform to the Higher Education Law of the State of Sinaloa carries a message and recipient. The actors have already spoken. Judge you.

Governor Rubén Rocha Moya said that he had it published because he found no inconsistencies. The rector of the UAS, Jesús Madueña, did not like it and has been declaring in the media and through a statement, to disagree, as he says, it threatens university autonomy and describes it as regressive. Deputy Feliciano Castro, recognizes the right of deputies to reform laws for the benefit of Sinaloans. Héctor Melesio Cuén says that he is not going to fight with the governor for the reform of the UAS, but that the deputies have interests in the university. Why ask Cuén? Then ask the former rectors Gomer Monarrez, David Moreno, and Guevara Reynaga as well, to see what they think.

What does the university community say?

A survey published by CE Research, a specialist in communication and political consulting, offers revealing data. 9 out of 10 university students agree that they are the ones who choose the rector. They also agree that there should be gender parity in managerial positions within universities. And there are divided opinions on the re-election of the rector.

That the university base says this seems to me to be a fact with much more depth. In the specific case of the UAS, the rector and his group do not have it all with them. There is a fed up of the university leadership and the result of the survey shows it. Currently, for fear of reprisals, they do not demonstrate, but in the survey they have shown their true intention: The university must be democratized and close the path to the oligarchy that controls the institution.

The PAS staff have a symbiotic relationship with the current university board. I believe that university autonomy also lies in being alien to political parties and private interests.

In the Autonomous University of the West they also cook broad beans. The law also has a direct impact on Casa Lince. The rector Silvia Paz Díaz Camacho does not bring them with her. In a previous installment, she advanced that she unnecessarily got into a political ring that was not for her. She ‘struck out’ on the first strike, they would say in baseball slang.

The rector recently gave a government report. It was a gray, soulless event. The great absentee was the governor of the state, Dr. Rocha, for a reason it must have been. On the government side, only the head of the SEPyC, Graciela Domínguez Nava, was present and with the representation of the congress, the deputy Feliciano Castro. The message from the secretary of education closed with a request to the lynx community to make way for democracy within the university.

The rector of the UAdeO seeks to continue a third term. She did not like at all that the Sinaloan president spoke out against the rectors repeating. Inside, Dr. Díaz Camacho is increasingly alone in the face of the rectoral succession.

Public universities should be for university students and for the people. Not for the groups that come to power and become entrenched to control the resources, education and interests of the institution at will.