Books will be written in American political history about what has happened in the last month in that country. In the span of just four weeks, the race for the US presidency has twisted, transformed, upended and restarted. Now, with less than 100 days until the election (which takes place on November 5), Americans are entering the final stretch of the presidential race.

Since the beginning of the campaign, Voters’ top concern about President Joe Biden was his age. Biden, already the oldest U.S. president in history, would turn 86 at the end of a hypothetical four-year second term. In both national and swing-state polls, voters expressed serious doubts about his ability to maintain the mental acuity needed to lead the country at such an advanced age.

Biden’s disastrous performance in the June 27 presidential debate seemed to justify voters’ concerns. His support fell significantly, but not catastrophically, only because of the deep unpopularity of his opponent, Donald Trump. Had Trump been a minimally more “normal” candidate, he could have gained a much bigger lead.

In the weeks after the debate, as Biden, his family and inner circle grappled with the question of whether to drop out of the race, Trump retreated into seclusion, spending more time on the golf course than in the public eye. When he appeared for a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, The US election saga just got more dramatic. As he was giving his speech, gunshots rang out and a sniper bullet grazed his ear.

The 2024 election campaign has a new iconic image. Photo:Reuters Share

Even after the attack – which Trump turned into a clever series of images, with a raised fist before the crowd and a blood-stained cheek – Support for the former president and candidate did not increase in numbers. Nor did it gain much traction after the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee (July 15-18), where he officially accepted his nomination as the Republican Party’s presidential candidate with a rambling speech, described as incoherent and divisive, which contradicted his campaign’s calls for “unity” in the face of political violence.

How could all this drama not influence independent and undecided voters or anti-Trump Republicans? Simply put, Most Americans were not attracted to either option.Yes, Biden is old, but Trump, at 78, is not much younger than him. The Republican candidate is also chaotic, widely seen as corrupt and irrational, and is likely to implement policies that have little support outside his narrow, extremist base.

The blunders of the Democrats

Democrats also made significant strategic blunders. As Biden struggled over whether to stay in the race, his campaign and The entire Democratic political apparatus should have been dedicated to attacking Trump and his brand new Kremlin-backed running mate, JD Vance. Instead, the match was suspended in a sort of waiting mode – and this is not the first time this has happened.

In fact, in my nearly five years of working alongside the Democratic Party apparatus, I have seen firsthand how the lack of will or ability to act quickly and decisively has made the party overly dependent on external factors to strengthen its position.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization – the 2022 Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion – is a good example. Democrats could have cemented Roe by federal statute in 2009when they controlled the White House and both houses of Congress. But then-President Barack Obama decided that abortion rights were not a top priority at the time.

So it should come as no surprise that not much has happened on the Democratic side between the June debate debacle and the Biden campaign’s announcement nearly a month later that the president was dropping out of the party’s nomination and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. What was once a rematch between two unpopular, elderly candidates has become a captivating contest for the future of the United States.

Politics of the 21st century

Share Joe Biden addresses the nation to explain his withdrawal from the presidential race. Photo:AFP

The 21st century has produced many firsts in American politics: the first African-American president, followed by the first would-be authoritarian president, the first election held in the midst of a global pandemic, and now a party candidate dropping out of the race after winning his political organization’s primary.

In November there may be another first time: If Harris wins, she will be the first female president of the United States. That prospect has proven exhilarating. In just over 24 hours of her launching her candidacy, donors have shelled out an unprecedented $81 million for her campaign, and her first appearances have drawn thunderous crowds. The Democratic Party – from its leaders to its donors – has done what it had to do: express unreserved support for its new candidate.

The Trump team’s response has been entirely predictable. Trump claimed that he should be reimbursed for the millions of dollars he spent campaigning against Biden, and said that endorsing Harris represented a “coup.” Several Republican members of Congress have referred to the vice president as a “DEI” candidate, suggesting she was chosen for her identity, not her background. The GOP is firing heavy ammunition at Harris, but so far, nothing has worked.

In the coming days, the contrast between the two candidates will only become more acute. Next to the young and energetic Harris, Trump, at almost 80 years old, will look even more old-fashioned. While Harris has the wind at her back, Trump’s lack of broad appeal will continue to weaken him. And as long as Harris (hopefully) advocates clearly, forcefully and enthusiastically for entering a new post-baby boom political era, the retrograde Trump will continue to rely on ugly rhetoric and scare tactics.

As the late President George H.W. Bush suggested, in politics you should go with the team with “big momentum.” And right now, that is Harris’ team. If she can build on that momentum – and bring enthusiasm for her campaign to a fever pitch – may well have the opportunity to inflict a crushing defeat on Trump and the Republican Party.

