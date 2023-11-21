Genoa – A cycle of five local events on key themes, from the environment to infrastructure, from schools to healthcare. To arrive at a programmatic conference “e build the alternative to the center-right of Bucci and Toti“. The Genoese PD launches “Genova futuro”, a series of meetings that will start from 11 January 2024.

The dem secretary presented it in the historic center club Simone D’Angelothe MEP Brando Benifeiwith Vittoria Canessa And Sofia Di Patrizi.

“A party like ours cannot limit itself to being within the institutions. We want to open ourselves up to a discussion in the area to build an alternative model of the city. Genoa has enormous resource potential but all the opportunities for discussion and discussion in the city are missing. We have our ideas and we aim to deliver a coherent and serious plan to the city”, explains the secretary Simone D’Angelo.

“The challenges faced by the Genoese territory are very linked to Europe and the Pnrr – says Benifei – Genoa and Liguria cannot live on events and announcements that do not materialize. The conference serves to let citizens know that an alternative is already in place.”

“The idea from which we started is a process of involving citizens and PD circles in the drafting of a programmatic proposal which will then be drawn up in the meeting of 13 and 14 April 2024. We will do it again every year until 2027, when we they will be municipal elections. A process of discussion with the city that the administration does not do”, explains the delegate of the secretariat Vittoria Canessa.

“The common thread of the appointments are the Pnrr, generational and gender issues”. “Let’s stop confine the discussion to a women’s ‘pen’. The gender issue cuts across work, healthcare and safety. It is not simply a topic to be addressed but a pillar”, says Sofia Di Patrizi.

“The youth issue must also be put back at the centre: for Bucci and Toti, Liguria is a welcoming place only for the elderly, it is no coincidence that they talk about the Florida of Italy”, claims the secretary of the Young Democrats Pietro Sapori.