Pd, the alarming numbers and Cuperlo denounces irregularities: “We will monitor”

The Pdafter months of speeches and various preparations, goes towards primaries to elect the new secretary instead of Henry Readnever numbers I am merciless. The members – we read in the Repubblica – in two years yes they are almost halved. The Democratic Party has a hard core of approx 150 thousand subscribers, which could rise to 200 thousand. Sharply down from the 320 thousand in 2021. For now the data is partial. In fact, the congressional regulation envisaged membership until yesterday at 12, however with an exception for historical militants, i.e. those who have the dem. card of 2021. For them it is possible to join until the congress in their circle, then from 4 to 12 February. With a further extension to February 19 for Lombardy and Lazio, where you vote for the regionals. It’s not just there though fall in the number of militants to worry the Dems.

Self Emilia Romagna (the region of three of the four challengers: De Micheli, Schlein and Bonaccini) held, as well as Tuscany, Piedmont and Lombardy, in Noon – continues Repubblica – the Democratic Party risks the irrelevance. As the membership photograph emerges, this is the first impression: a flop in the southern regions. Meanwhile, the push for candidates, together with the other competition for new regional secretaries, is playing with a towing effect. However modest. Schlein had launched an appeal via social media for the membership «to vote in the first phase of the congress, the most beautiful, the one in which it is not a question of putting an X next to a namebut to go to the circles where the motions and the nominations“. cup it complaint: «We have received news of a membership a little’ dilated in Campania, therefore we want to see clearly“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

