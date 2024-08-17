The Democratic Party Convention in Chicago was a key event in American history. Why “was” when it doesn’t start until Monday? Because the Democrats also chose their candidates for the presidential election in Chicago at the end of August 1968, at a time when the country was also at a crossroads. At that time, Vice President Hubert Humphrey was nominated with Edmund Muskie as his running mate after Lyndon B. Johnson declined to seek a second term.
#Democratic #Party #Convention #place #Chicago
Leave a Reply