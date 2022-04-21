Read premier? “Enrico is the leader of the first Italian party but now …”

“The Democratic Party confirms its willingness to build a large field in view of the next political elections that is able to advance a government proposal capable of involving all political forces alternative to the center-right“With these words the deputy leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate, Franco Mirabellianswers the question of Affaritaliani.it if the Dems are still willing to build an electoral alliance with the 5 Star Movement after some divergent positions emerged on the war in Ukraine and on the increase in military spending and in the light of the revelations on the so-called Russiagate. “With the 5 Stars – underlines Mirabelli – we are doing an important job in the government and in many administrations that go to the vote next June 12 we will present ourselves as allies. The construction site therefore goes on and I do not think that the Pd and M5S have voted differently on issues related to the war, compared to the choices made by the Draghi government “.

Is there also room for Liberi e Uguali on the construction site? “Certainly yes. The alliance must be enlarged and the entire left of the government is fully entitled to it within it”. And in the center? Do you think you could also ally with Italia Viva (which in the meantime in Genoa and Rieti presents itself together with the Center-right in the municipal elections) and with Action / PiùEuropa? “We appeal to all those who think they will get involved to prevent the right from winning the political elections and want to build a concrete and credible proposal for the government of the country.“.

On the hypothesis, in the event of an electoral victory, that Enrico Letta becomes prime minister, Mirabelli replies: “Letta is the leader of the first Italian party but now there is a war in progress, we have not yet emerged from the pandemic and a year separates us from the elections. Many speeches are therefore premature and among other things we do not even know if we will go to vote with the current electoral law or with a new one “. So the Democratic Party still wants to change the Rosatellum and return to proportional? “After the Administrations, all the political forces that are in Parliament will be called to reflect on the electoral law, not just the Democratic Party. Our goal is the proportional system with a barrier to be evaluated “, concludes the deputy leader of the Democratic Party at Palazzo Madama.



