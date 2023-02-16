“Is Meloni capable? We’re not in middle school, we judge politics”

It can be said that Giorgia Meloni is good, even if she doesn’t share her political ideas? The answer is less obvious than one would think, given that the issue ignites the debate within the Democratic Party. The Dems will choose their new secretary in ten days with the primaries open, but at the moment they are discussing a completely different party, the Brothers of Italy, and its leader.

It’s really the outgoing secretary, Enrico Lettato make the most sensational move internationally, with an interview with New York Times in which he spends surprisingly positive judgments on Giorgia Meloni, defining her “better than we expected”, recognizing that she “follows the rules”, after abandoning her aggressiveness towards the European Union, and admitting: “The reality is that she is strong ”. Consideration, the latter, which is moreover objective, demonstrated by the numbers of the polls and by the even more eloquent outcome of the regional in Lombardy and Lazio.

And yet, Letta’s stance was not liked at all by the grassroots and in particular by the left of the Democratic Party.

Andrew Orlando he replies thus: “Let’s agree comrades and friends. If we argue, I believe in a sacrosanct way, that the budget maneuver encourages evasion, does not help the real economy and rewards rents, hits the poor and does not address wage crisis. If we say that the NGO decree is against the Constitution, international treaties and the very sense of humanity. If we say that government officials, covered by the premier, have been responsible for serious behavior and an unacceptable use of institutions against the opposition. How do you say at the same time that they are capable (of what?) or that they are better than we expected?“.

Despite the controversy, Stefano Bonaccini also expressed a similar opinion on Meloni, causing an equally heated debate.

The new round of the clash sees the deputy as the protagonist Roberto Morassut: “Meloni good, capable? But what debate is it? But please… We’re not in middle school. The political class, the men or women in government, the political leaders, are judged by the facts. And for me this government is not doing well”.

“And it is not enough for me that he took a clearly distinct position from Berlusconi about Ukraine. The Government test in progress is poor and harmful to the country. And we will soon find out. Then what shall we say? We were wrong? To those of us who compliment you, I ask if between the budget law, justice, the choices on federalism, the environment manages to give Meloni and the government a passing vote. I do not. There is only one thing worth discussing and understanding if there is any seriousness – he continues – the electoral reform for two-round constituencies and the direct election of the prime minister or the president of the republic on the French model. Because the need for a more decisive democracy and a less bolso parliament like the current one exists. And it is a theme that we cannot leave to the right which distorts and debases it into Peronism”.

Also Elly Schlein firsthand took a critical stance towards Stefano Bonaccini and of his openness to credit towards the Premier and the unanimous chorus that comes from his congressional side (both Orlando That Morassut are very aligned with her) makes it clear that the Democratic Party is marching towards the primaries on February 26 with lots of stomach aches. And not just for the double defeat at the regionals.

