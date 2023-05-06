Electoral political polls today May 6, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The growth of the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement continues, while the centre-right loses slightly share in the polls. The last one confirms it Supermedia Agi/YouTrend, calculated on the basis of the surveys of the main survey institutes. Compared to the levels of two weeks ago, the party led by Elly Schlein gained 0.3 points, rising to 20.4 percent while that of former premier Giuseppe Conte is now at 15.9 percent (+0.2%). Brothers of Italy are still a long way off, at 28.8 percent, which has lost 0.1 points since 20 April. The League also dropped slightly, to 8.9 percent (-0.1%), while Forza Italia rose by a tenth of a point to 7.1 percent.

Detached Action, at 4.3 percent after the break with Italia viva, while Matteo Renzi’s party stands at only 2.9 percent. The Alliance Verdi/Italian Left was stable, also at 2.9 percent, ahead of +Europe at 2.2 percent (+0.1%). After all, Italexit is confirmed with 2.1 percent and Unione Popolare, at 1.4 percent (-0.2%).

