The “Democratic” party.. 30 years and the struggle continues
With the meeting of the National Committee of the “Democratic” party next month, the thirtieth anniversary of my membership in this body. As an Arab-American and long-serving member of the Democratic National Committee, I have a story to tell. And because I’ve been there for so long, some people take my existence for granted. And because I’ve been a vocal critic of the party’s spending priorities and lack of budget transparency, others are asking why I stayed. After taking the hard road and facing repeated challenges, I learned to never take anything for granted and learned the importance of staying the course.
In the early 1980s, when Arab Americans began organizing, some saw our political participation as a threat and tried to block our participation. Some candidates have withheld our contributions, refused to endorse us, or removed members of our community from their staff. It was a painful exclusion period. When Jesse Jackson ran for president in 1984 and welcomed Arab Americans to his campaign, the Arab community responded enthusiastically. Building on this experience, we registered and mobilized Arab American voters, supported Arab American candidates, and established “democratic” and “republican” clubs for Arab Americans in twenty American cities. After failing to secure a meeting with the Democratic Party leadership, we finally got a meeting with mid-level employees. His simple and direct message was, “The reason we do not publicly acknowledge your clubs or meet with you is because doing so may alienate other groups more important to us.” And in 1988, we joined the Jackson bandwagon again, electing more than 80 Arab-American delegates to the national convention. And as Jackson’s representative, I took the conference stage to deliver the first-ever debate on Palestinian rights. Jackson was able to appoint eight general members of the Democratic National Committee, and I was one of them. Before the matter became public, one of the party leaders asked me to refuse this appointment, warning that I would be in the crosshairs of the “Republicans” from day one.
And if the Democrats lose the 1988 election, my community and I may bear the consequences. It was a painful decision, but when I agreed to step down, the party’s next chairman, Ron Brown, promised to compensate me and the Arab community.
After assuming the position of president, he invited me to be the first to meet him, and he sent a message that the door of the party was open to Arab Americans. A few months later, he attended a meeting of the Arab American Institute, despite threats from some donors to withhold their contributions. Toward the end of his term, when there was a vacancy on the Democratic National Committee, he appointed me to fill it. So now I am 30 years old and I am a member of this committee.
For 16 of those years, she served on the Executive Committee, and for 11 years as Chairman of the Resolutions Committee. She also served on the party’s Unity and Reform Committee and, for many years, as one of the chairs of the Ethnic Council, which represents 19 European and Mediterranean ethnic groups. Over the years, I learned that the Democratic Party, like its Republican counterpart, needed reform.
It lacks accountability and transparency, and fails to include members of the Democratic National Committee in the “democratic” decision-making process. I have discovered that the problem with politics in our democracy is that it is not about politics. It’s about money. Hundreds of millions of dollars are raised in each election from different party entities, then funneled to consultants who raise more money and run expensive ads on television and on social media. Candidates may win or lose, but advisors never lose, because they never take responsibility for their work. When I raised this issue in the Unity and Reform Committee, and called for accountability and transparency, I was dismissed from the Executive Committee. And this was not my only defeat.
In vain were my efforts to get the party to oppose the Iraq war, to honor our bylaws that call on members of the Democratic National Committee to review and evaluate cost-effectiveness, and to ban “dark money” from polluting “Democratic” primaries. In the face of these defeats, some questioned why I remained a member of the party’s National Committee.
I remember how I managed to move forward after excluding my community for many years, which is what Jesse Jackson told me decades ago when faced with a similar challenge: “Don’t quit, because that’s what your opponents want. What they fear most is that you will stay and continue the struggle.” And so I will.
* President of the Arab American Institute – Washington
