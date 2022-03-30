On Sunday, April 10, the Mandate Revocation consultation will be held in Mexico, an unprecedented democratic exercise in our country and which was enshrined in our Magna Carta in December 2019.

It is important to remember that the importance of our participation in this referendum is because it validates a citizen’s right to qualify and decide on the continuity of a functioning government and that for this type of exercise to become binding or, as our President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for it to become customary, a minimum participation of 40 percent of citizens in the nominal list of voters is necessary.

It is evident that my position is a resounding YES for the continuity of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, since I am convinced that the population in our country demanded the change that it represents, especially in favor of those who have less and for the well-being of all. the Mexicans.

I know, from the different opinion polls that have been carried out, that more than 80 percent of the population is convinced that Andrés Manuel López Obrador should continue until the end of his term, which shows that the majority in Mexico feels that the leadership of the federal government has been positive for families in our country.

It is because of all this, that the referendum next Sunday, April 10, which is more than revocation of the mandate to confirm the mandate of our President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is very important, not because of the very remote possibility that the population will manifest against the Executive, but so that we citizens earn the full right to decide democratically at each half of the six-year term if the ruler in turn continues or leaves.

Thus, I want to make a call to all citizens to find out where the polling station will be located where they will be able to vote on April 10, because we must remember that the INE will only install a third of the boxes that are normally put in a constitutional election.

These are times to advance in democratic matters and on April 10 we Mexicans have the great opportunity to make it customary to be consulted on issues as important as the permanence or not of a federal government.

For this reason, regardless of what your opinion is regarding the leadership of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, I invite you to participate in the Revocation of Mandate consultation next Sunday, April 10, because what for us represents only giving us the encouragement and time to search the voting booth and attending to cast our vote for Mexico means a huge step on the democratic road where the people are the ones who decide.

Thus, my vote is for YES, so that AMLO continues, YES to consolidate the right to qualify and decide on who governs us and YES for the great democratic advance that our country will experience as of April 10.