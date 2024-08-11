Suspicions of fraud in the Venezuelan presidential election have left the region divided into three blocks: the group of Argentina and Chile, which openly accuses Chavismo of having stolen the elections; those who, like Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, have been demanding for 12 days that the electoral authorities release the minutes of each table to verify, with official documentation, whether Nicolás Maduro won or, as the opposition maintains with the copy of the ballots as proof, Edmundo González Urrutia won — and by a landslide. And a minority that, like Nicaragua or Cuba, recognizes the official result and considers President Maduro re-elected for another six years;

The crisis has led to a diplomatic frenzy with multi-pronged efforts that suggest the divide between democrats and autocrats is gaining political weight over the left-right axis, as is happening elsewhere in the world. The trio of leftist governments leading the main mediation effort is acting in concert with the United States and the European Union, while the main opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, is stepping up calls for negotiations.

The most obvious example of how this democrat-vs.-autocrat axis is being reinforced is Chile, under the leftist Gabriel Boric, one of the first and most eloquent presidents to question Maduro’s victory. But these days, Latin America has also seen a rare example of diplomatic cooperation in the stormy relationship between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the ultra-liberal Javier Milei. Despite the insults and snubs of the Argentine president, Lula decided to help him in a politically delicate matter: Brazil assumed the protection of the Argentine Embassy in Caracas and of the six opposition members who are taking refuge in the residence.

And this week, Brazil’s diplomatic relations with Nicaragua were blown up when Managua, first, and Brasilia, in retaliation, expelled their respective ambassadors. A decision with enormous symbolic weight and detonated after the Brazilian diplomat did not attend the 45th anniversary of the Sandinista revolution. A gesture with which Lula conveyed deep discomfort to his former ally Daniel Ortega.

Bilateral relations had been frozen for a year and Lula recently acknowledged that Ortega does not even answer his phone. The veteran Brazilian politician criticized the Nicaraguan’s evolution in that plain language that is his trademark: “A guy who made a revolution like the one Ortega made. They were a group of boys and girls armed with machine guns who defeated [Anastasio] Somoza. But why do you make a revolution? Because you want power or because you want to improve the lives of the people? That is what is at stake,” Lula said in an interview last month. He then recalled that he himself attended the first anniversary of the Nicaraguan revolution in Managua. His biographer Fernando Moraes details, in Lula, That trip marked his career because there he met the then legendary Fidel Castro.

Boric looks at them from the present. He is 38 years old, born during the Pinochet dictatorship and many years after the Castro and Sandinista revolutions that so inspired the left of the time. And, since he became president, he has made explicit criticism of human rights violations and anti-democratic measures, whether from allies or ideological adversaries, one of the banners of his foreign policy.

Even friendly leftist governments are increasingly distancing themselves from entrenched Latin American autocrats in power while they persecute opponents. Lula began his mandate, like Gustavo Petro in Colombia, by reestablishing diplomatic relations with Maduro’s Venezuela, broken in the Juan Guaidó episode, when the US and dozens of governments recognized the opposition leader as interim president. The current Brazilian president even held a summit in Brasilia in 2023 with Maduro and all the South American presidents in an attempt to bring Chavismo out of ostracism. In vain. The Chavista leader did not take up the gauntlet.

Although both his opponents and the Brazilian press consider Lula too soft on the authoritarian drift of Maduro or Ortega, no one questions that he is a full-fledged democrat. Every time he lost an election, he went home to prepare for the next one, which is precisely what he has recommended to Maduro in recent months. In his country he is considered a prisoner of nostalgia, as is the Workers’ Party, which, to the chagrin of Brazilian diplomacy, was quick to congratulate Maduro on his re-election.

Maduro maintains the closed support of China, Russia and Iran, for which Venezuela is a perfect match so that the United States can feel its support without an ocean in between. But other friends are distancing themselves from Chavismo. The voices demanding that Maduro present the minutes are already an outcry, including friendly presidents such as Lula, Petro or Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the majority of Latin American countries, the United States, part of the European Union and even the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo. Pessimism is rife among the mediators because the days go by and Maduro does not give in, he only gains time.

The Carter Center, the only robust and internationally legitimized team of mediators on the ground, is clear about who won on July 28. “The government, the ruling political party and the opposition know that Edmundo González won the election by almost two to one,” said the head of the mission, Jennie Lincoln, in an interview this week. She bases her diagnosis on the fact that the Venezuelan electronic voting system is extremely secure and that those three parties had copies of the minutes with the results from the tables on election night. Chavismo has responded in its own style, proclaiming itself the victim of alleged coups d’état and cyber attacks orchestrated by fascists and imperialists.

With an eye on keeping the channels open with Maduro and his followers, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico have asked for the minutes in writing for the second time. And their mantra is that the crisis must be resolved by Venezuelans, without interference, and in a peaceful manner. But the protests have already left dead and more than 2,000 detained. Meanwhile, the United States and the Latin American governments more inclined to the right have recognized the opposition candidate as the winner of the elections, but not as the president-elect. The question is how long the outstretched hand with Maduro and Chavismo will last.

