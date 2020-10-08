Highlights: Former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan dies due to illness

Bihar election is going to be affected, son Chirag has taken over

Nitish told number one target, Dusadh can be united

LJP may get sympathy with Paswan’s death

New Delhi / Patna

The death of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan could have an impact on the results of the Bihar Assembly elections. His son Chirag has the power to overthrow Nitish Kumar in this election. In such a situation, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) can garner sympathy votes with the death of Senior Paswan. With Paswan’s departure, Dusadh votes may stand with Chirag. Ram Vilas Paswan was the greatest leader of the dusadas for decades. Paswan’s political power was never weakened due to the active participation of the dusadas in the elections. Chirag wants to use the same power against Nitish.

Dusadh can vote for LJP unitedly

Senior Paswan was not going to participate in these elections already due to ill health. In such a situation, questions were arising as to whether Chirag would be able to treat the enemies in the same way as his father used to. The demise of the former Union Minister has raised the possibility that Dusadh should vote for the LJP in unison. The party has stepped forward on a plan that took a jolt to Nitish and JDU on Thursday. About a month ago, Chirag had mentioned his father’s illness and said that he wanted to further his political work. Paswan was not even going to preach due to illness. Paswan’s stature as a Dalit leader was a national level leader, not just Bihar.

10 things from ‘evergreen’ Ram Vilas Paswan, who worked with 6 Prime Ministers

BJP-JDU to be fought in elections

Almost every major BJP leader has mourned Paswan’s death. However, in the election, BJP and JDU will have to fight hands with LJP. There are speculations that the BJP has also cajoled the LJP but does not want a situation where its alliance with the JDU stays away from the majority as Chirag will have an advantage. Election campaign has started, BJP will pay tribute to Paswan but will oppose LJP. BJP’s top leaders have repeatedly reiterated their support for Nitish Kumar.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died in Delhi, wave of mourning in the country

Challenge to prove yourself in front of Chirag

Paswan’s departure has increased the pressure on Chirag to prove himself. Senior Paswan achieved his political goals despite many contradictions. Senior Paswan left the NDA to change the ministry in the Vajpayee government and then became a minister in the UPA. Despite this, he shook hands with the BJP and again in 2014 secured a ministerial position at the Center. Recently Chirag said in an appeal to voters and party workers that ‘I am part of Papa so he knows how to succeed in adverse circumstances’. According to sources, the LJP will go among the people and say that it will fulfill Paswan’s ‘dream’.

See every update on the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan

LJP made a letter public a few hours before Paswan’s death. On September 24, in a letter to BJP President JP Nadda, Chirag said that Nitish’s behavior was “not right” when his father met and explained before filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha seat. When this letter is made public, efforts will be made to strengthen LJP’s position by spreading it.