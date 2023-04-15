The former leader of United We Can and former Vice President of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, in a file image. JUAN CARLOS ROJAS (GTRES)

Unidas Podemos does not move its position and insists that in the new Kitchen III commission, or commission of investigation on the sewers political and police sponsored by the Ministry of the Interior at the time of the governments of Mariano Rajoy, the popular ex-president, his ex-leader Pablo Iglesias and, above all, several journalists involved in or aware of the publication of false news related to this plot must appear. That lawsuit already ran aground on the start of that commission two weeks ago, when 10 different lists of appearing parties were presented and none prospered. The deadline to negotiate and register other listings ended yesterday with the same traffic jam. The PSOE negotiated these days and accepted names proposed by ERC, EH Bildu, PNV, PDeCAT and even JuntsxCAT. With United We Can there was no agreement. The commission should make a decision about its future this coming Tuesday, but the positions between the two coalition partners remain so distant that they leave the meaning of the meeting up in the air.

On March 30, after the so-called Kitchen III investigative commission was established, the parties met in Congress to finalize a schedule of work and those to appear. The PSOE presented a list with 18 names, mostly police officers and commissioners and only two former ministers from Rajoy’s team: the former head of the Interior those years, his veteran friend Jorge Fernández, and the Defense minister, Dolores de Cospedal, who was also general secretary of the PP in those years and held many meetings with the controversial commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, theoretical leader of that patriotic or political police. Several parties, regular members of the Executive, probed the possibility of summoning Rajoy again, and even his successor at the head of the PP, Pablo Casado, but the Socialists argued that in this first phase of the commission they believed it was better to call the police officers commissioned or ordered the writing of false reports against political rivals, mostly from pro-independence parties.

The PSOE maintains this thesis, because it also reasons that the commission has a term of validity until the month of July, with a few weeks to go, also subtracting those of the electoral campaign of 28-M. The Socialists argue that if after these first more technical and police presentations it is concluded that political leaders must appear, the operating time and appearances of that commission can be extended. Unidas Podemos distrusts these promises and has let the PSOE know in these days of discreet contacts and negotiations that it is not giving up on its claims.

This Friday the deadline for registering new lists expired, which should be voted on next Tuesday, and Unidas Podemos warned that it would not assume that of the PSOE, now agreed with other formations, and has formalized its own. In the appearances that UP demands are Rajoy, Iglesias and Villarejo. And journalists or media editors such as Antonio García Ferreras (La Sexta), Ana Terradillos (Cuatro), Eduardo Inda (okdaily), Esteban Urreiztieta and Fernando Lázaro (The world), Ana Pardo de Vera (Public) and Mauricio Casals (Atresmedia Group). UP also raised with the PSOE the presence of the ex-director of The world, David Jiménez, and the Socialists assumed it, but the talks stopped again when Podemos required all the other representatives of the media.

Unidas Podemos points out that the Kitchen III commission “cannot focus only on investigating the police plot, which has already been well accredited and investigated in previous commissions, as it results in a waste of time and resources from parliamentary work, but should be focus on deepening the relationships that this police plot has had with media and political actors.” UP maintains that certain media acted at that time “as agents of a coordinated plot to attack political rivals of the PP” and provides some examples. The formation led by Ione Belarra accuses the PSOE of insisting “on protecting journalists who are a fundamental part of the plot of the State’s sewers” when it considers them “the most important aspect.” They are also surprised that the PSOE does not want to call Rajoy, whom they see as “the highest political person in charge of the plot.”

new listing

The new list of the PSOE delivered yesterday now includes 23 names, by integrating to their own some suggestions proposed by ERC, EH Bildu, PNV, PDeCAT and JuntsxCAT, such as certain commissioners and also heads of Private Banking in Andorra. The appearances should be ratified on Tuesday in the commission with more affirmative votes than negative, but if United We Can vote against with the already announced bloc of the right, PP, Vox and Ciudadanos, the session would stop again and they would have to decide whether to postpone it again.