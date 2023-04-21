The captains of the teams Colombian soccer They met this Thursday, discussed and made important decisions after the complex situation of violence that affects their integrity and the exercise of the profession.

The players were summoned by acolfutpro and they released a document in which they set out their requests.

What they want

– We request the Ministry of Sport the immediate implementation of the National Validation System, established in Decree 1622 of 2022, to identify fans who access stadiums through the digital ticket and supported with the facial recognition system.

– We ask the General Prosecutor of the Nation to investigate ex officio what happened in the stadium Palogrande of Manizalesusing the videos of the Win Sports broadcast as evidence, to prosecute before the competent courts and tribunals the vandals who invaded the field of play, assaulted and threatened the Once Caldas footballers with bladed weapons, and at the same time we requested the authorities of that city to sanction them and restrict their access to the stadium.

– We warn you that we will always put our integrity above all else, so when an invasion of the pitch occurs, before or during a match in any of the country’s stadiums, we will immediately take refuge in the dressing rooms.

– We ask the authorities to strengthen security measures for matches classified as high risk, increasing the police force and private security forces, inside and outside the stadium, increasing searches and using metal detectors in order to avoid the entry of weapons.

– We call on the mayors of all the cities where professional soccer is played to guarantee a police presence inside and outside the stadiums, to protect the integrity of all.

– We reiterate the request made by ACOLFUTPRO to be allowed to integrate the Football Security, Community and Coexistence Commission to participate in the design, promotion and development of actions and campaigns for the prevention and punishment of acts of violence.

– We know that violent people are a minority, which is why we are fully willing to participate in all kinds of strategies and campaigns promoted by managers, authorities, the media and other stakeholders in the football industry, who seek to raise awareness among the fans of the need to take care of our sport, generating environments of tolerance, respect, and healthy coexistence.

With information from the press office