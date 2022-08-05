Christophe Galtierbrand new coach of PSG in France who have already won the Super Cup against Nantes, and Louis Fieldsthe new sports director, decided to put an end to the privileges in the Parisian club that continues to be full of figures.
The duo adopted a more demanding and disciplined day-to-day regimen for the squad that includes figures such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Sergio Ramos, among others, according to the prestigious French newspaper L’Equipe.
“When work resumed in early July, President Al-Khelaifi appeared at the Camp des Loges to present the new faces. The boss explained that rules were going to be set and that everyone had to follow them.. During this contact, Campos did not play the seduction card. He immediately warned that it was going to be tough and that the first one who did not respect the rules would be sanctioned”, begins by narrating the article in the aforementioned newspaper.
The new DT requires that the players have breakfast together every morning and also that they do the same at lunch. Telephone conversations have been restricted, to encourage dialogue and promote conversations between members of the campus who do not yet have so much confidence.
“In another genre, Campos would also have explored the night spots of the capital. No player will be above the group”Galtier had announced in his presentation.
#demanding #rules #set #Galtier #PSG #coach #cell #phone #meals #night #control
Leave a Reply