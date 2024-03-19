A group of eight feminist organizations filed this Tuesday a lawsuit before the Constitutional Court of Ecuador to eliminate the crime of abortion from that country's Penal Code.

In Ecuadorian law, the right to abortion is only allowed in two specific cases: when it is a rape or when There is a risk to the life and health of the mother. However, organizations warn that obstacles and arbitrariness in access persist.

Justa Libertad, the movement that leads this new chapter, brings together the organizations Surkuna, Las Comadres, Human Rights Alliance, Amazon Frontlines, Bolena, CEPAM Guayaquil, Lunita Lunera Foundation and Sendaswho have extensive experience in defending human rights, guaranteeing the reproductive rights of Ecuadorian women and their autonomy over their life project.

Their lawsuit seeks to have the highest court specifically declare unconstitutional article 149 of the Penal Code, which punishes anyone who practices an abortion with sentences of one to three years in prison and six months to two years for a woman who allows it to be performed. .

Although in 2021 the Constitutional Court of Ecuador decriminalized abortion in cases of rape and ordered the National Assembly (Congress) to develop a regulation, for feminist organizations the result It was insufficient because the then president Guillermo Lasso introduced changes that, in his opinion, limit access to voluntary interruption of pregnancy.

For this reason, Justa Libertad adds in a statement, this time “the lawsuit filed before the Constitutional Court seeks protect the right of women to decide about their own body and life project, as well as guaranteeing access to quality, safe and legally recognized reproductive health services.”

The feminist movement emphasizes that “the crime of abortion, in addition to being ineffective, does not reflect the reality or current needs of the country.”

According to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), Approximately every hour seven Ecuadorian women are forced to resort to abortions in unknown and often risky conditions. These conditions are aggravated when it comes to women in more vulnerable situations due to the high level of criminalization and stigmatization not only of them but also of medical personnel.

Every day, 54 girls, adolescents and women are hospitalized for causes related to abortions in Ecuador, according to figures from the Ministry of Public Health in 2022.

“The fact that abortion is a crime in the country (Ecuador) disproportionately affects young, indigenous, Afro-descendant and impoverished women, perpetuating discrimination schemes,” says the feminist movement that promotes the lawsuit, whose purpose, it highlights, is “safeguard the lives of women, understanding that the path is the elimination of the crime of abortion.”

In that sense, the organizations consider that public opinion is on their side in this fight, citing a survey by the Cedatos pollster, published in 2021, which indicated that 80% of Ecuadorians are against women being criminalized for having an abortion.

Spokespeople for the movement explain that “the classification of abortion as a crime does not seem to be a determining factor in the decision to terminate a pregnancy. However, this criminalization does have a significant impact on access to safe and legal abortions, limiting their options and increasing the incidence of unsafe abortions”.

Eliminating the crime of abortion in Ecuador would give women the possibility of going to the health system without fear.

Added to this is the factor of the clandestinity in which most abortions are carried out. This prevents, above all, knowing precisely the total number of cases. “Eliminating the crime of abortion in Ecuador would give women the possibility of going to the health system without fear,” highlights Justa Libertad.

Figures from the Ecuadorian Attorney General's Office published last year reflect this reality: In the last 10 years, 493 people were criminalized for the crime of consensual abortion in Ecuador. Of these, 61% were women.

Additionally, the Human Rights Watch organization warned in 2021 that low-income women are more likely to be prosecuted for having an abortion, even in cases of miscarriage or in need of post-abortion care.

Hence the call from the organizations that make up the Justa Libertad movement to the Constitutional Court of their country: “recognize the progress made by society, understanding that the reproductive freedom of women cannot be regulated with a criminal law that is close in age. two centuries.”

