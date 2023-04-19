Dubai-Realty.com: Muscovites’ demand for housing in Dubai breaks last year’s record

At the end of March 2023, the number of applications from Muscovites and residents of the Moscow Region related to the acquisition of real estate in Dubai exceeded the maximum result for all previous years, recorded in March 2022, by 1.6 percent. The fact that the demand from residents of the capital and the Moscow region for housing there broke last year’s record, Lente.ru was informed by experts from Dubai-Realty.com.

According to experts, the interest of residents of Moscow and the Moscow region in buying property in Dubai in March 2023 was also 21.34 percent higher than in February. They noted that the increase in the number of requests this year is observed in two months out of three. In addition, during the period from January to March this year, the demand for housing in the popular resort increased by 55.18 percent compared to the same period last year. Relative to January-March 2021, in 2023, interest in real estate in Dubai soared by 619.6 percent.

In April, experts from the Emirates.Estate portal concluded that in the third month of 2023, residents of Moscow became the main buyers of real estate in Dubai among Russians. According to their data, in March of this year, Muscovites accounted for 29.87 percent of the total number of requests from Russian citizens.