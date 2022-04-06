Solari’s continuity in América was unsustainable, since the coach did not provide the team with a style of play and, furthermore, he had lost a good relationship with the vast majority of the squad, for which his dismissal was obvious and every time the departure from the former Real Madrid, the arrival of Fernando Ortiz was signed as interim coach.
Fernando landed in the nest with very little credibility and surrounded by criticism, however, over time he has managed to deliver triumphs to America, for which and due to the enormous connection he has achieved with the squad, the board of the club does not rule out its renewal for the next semester, although this is conditional.
TUDN anticipates that Santiago Baños could give Fernando the possibility of continuing to lead the team, although for this, the coach will have to put the team in the Mx League group, that is, reach the duel of the quarterfinals, to For this, there are two ways, placing the team among the best 4 in the tournament, a fact that looks complicated and the viable one, entering the playoffs and winning his match, a result that would be worth 6 more months of contract to ‘Tano’.
