If there is a team in all of Mexican soccer that can boast of being great, it is the America. Their fans that are spread all over the country, the titles, the history they have written over the years and their winning philosophy support them. In America it is not enough to win games. You need to win championships.
Play good? A requirement.
Give a show? An obligation.
Any result other than this can cost the job of the technical director on duty, since the requirement in America is about you with the stars.
That is why great processes have been cut off and brilliant hegemonies frustrated. Because the bar for each coach who occupies the bench of the Eagles is to achieve something that, statistically speaking, is only achieved every ten years.
What happened with Mario Carrillo in 2005 serves as an example. The guy came from breaking the points record with America, they were the current champions and number one candidates to win the title. However, Tigres ruined the party at the Azteca, with an epic comeback that cost maestro Carrillo his job.
Something similar happened with Miguel Herrera, although his case went more through disciplinary matters.
And it is that being the winningest technical director in the club’s history, the ‘Louse’ starred in an unfortunate scene against the Los Angeles coach, after he beat them in the CONCACAF semifinals.
The result? Miguel Herrera fired.
With ‘Tano’ Ortíz things were different because he was the one who decided to thank the team, but his continuity was already on the line.
America always aspires for the best. ‘Be champion or nothing’, that is his institutional ideology. And he is perfect. But in a league like the Mexican one, where practically anything can happen, coming out champion is often something subjective or even capricious. That the continuity of your project is based solely on this can be somewhat dangerous.
#demand #America #deprived #great #hegemonies
