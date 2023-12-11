The Mexican soccer team will face Colombia next Saturday in a friendly match with a team made up of players from the Liga Mx, without members of the América and Tigres teams, finalists of the Apertura tournament.

The Mexican Football Federation announced this Monday the call for coach Jaime Lozano, which includes figures of outstanding performance in the Apertura that will conclude this week, among them forward Guillermo Martínez, second scorer for Puebla, and goalkeeper Julio González of the Pumas UNAM.

Martínez was key for his team's classification to the quarterfinals and González, a determining figure for the Pumas, eliminated in the semifinal by the Tigres UANL.

Mexico will face Colombia on Saturday in Los Angeles, in the team's comeback after dramatically eliminating Honduras in the quarterfinals of the Nations League.

Although he will not play with players involved in European leagues or with important figures such as América and Tigres, Lozano is confident that Mexico will close in the best way a year of ups and downs for El Tri, which started badly, but won the Gold Cup and qualified. to the best four phase of the Nations League.

Although he will seek victory, for the coach the match will be important to see new figures heading to next year's Copa América and the Nations League in which he will face Panama in March in the best four phase.

Mexico call for friendly with Colombia

Goalkeepers: Julio González (Pumas UNAM) and Antonio Rodríguez (Tijuana).

Defenses: Alexis Peña (Necaxa), Brian García (Toluca), Jesús Orozco (Guadalajara), Luis Olivas (Mazatlán), Omar Campos (Santos Laguna), Rafael Fernández (Tijuana), Ricardo Chávez (San Luis) and Rodrigo Huescas (Cruz Azul) .

Midfielders: Alfonso González (Monterrey), Andrés Montaño (Mazatlán), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Dieter Villalpando (San Luis), Jordi Cortizo (Monterrey), Juan Domínguez (Toluca), Omar Govea (Monterrey), Rodrigo López (Pumas UNAM)

Fronts: Bryan González (Pachuca), César Huerta (Pumas UNAM), Édgar López (Toluca) and Guillermo Martínez (Puebla).

With Efe

