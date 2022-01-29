Sinaloa.- The demand for social support grows, assured Tonatiúh Guerra Martínez, director of Welfare and Social Development of Mazatlán.

The weight by weight program of this year started on January 19 in the rural area and came to ask for support 1,500 people.

The registration of this first stage was closed and the evaluation process is underway. The verification of the documents is carried out and the files that meet the requirements to access the help are purged.

Cases in which the documentation does not correspond to the indicated address are rejected.

Also when they are people who do not need the support of authority. The benefit is for low-income people who could not buy household goods on their own.

The support includes construction material, water tanks and medicines.

In these requests that they already have, what the inhabitants of the rural area most require are stoves. Also, washing machines and refrigerators.

This stage of registration and review of files is supervised by the Internal Control Body and the office of the solicitor, to verify the program and the management of the resources that are applied.

For these social programs, the Mazatlan City Council has assigned an item of 8 million pesos to manage through Welfare and Social Development.

Of this item, about half a million is destined for medical aid and for the acquisition of some orthopedic devices.

For these donations, people have to go to the Municipal Palace, to the Social Welfare offices, to carry out the process, explained the official.

In the urban area, the program will start on Monday, February 7 for the reception of the first applications, since the Peso to Peso lasts almost the whole year.

It has a game, but if more resources are required, they will be applied, Guerra Martínez pointed out.

In a few days the first support will be delivered to those who do qualify for this social program.

Peso a Peso is a program with which low-income families can purchase household goods, construction material and water tanks. It also helps for medicines and orthopedic devices.

The registration of those interested in obtaining help in the rural area ended and on February 7 it will start in the urban area, explained the head of Welfare and Social Development.