The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the best games of 2023 , as well as one of the most beloved chapters of the series, despite being very recent, thanks to its new mechanics related to the manipulation of objects which have significantly refreshed the classic formula, revolutionizing it in several aspects. It is therefore not surprising that he receives tributes from fans, like this one Game Boy demake which focuses on interlude sequences.

Video

If you played the Nintendo Switch original, you’ll know that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom delivers some really emotional moments.

Now, let’s clarify that from here on out we will give some previews on the game and its plot. If you don’t want to have any, don’t read any further or watch the video below.

The YouTuber it took some film sequences from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and recreated them as if they came out of a Game Boy game. The result is truly incredibleespecially if you know the original. There are no gameplay moments, but the realization is convincing and makes you want to have the game, whatever it is.

In fact we imagine that a Tears of the Kingdom remade on Game Boy would have adecidedly classic settingconsidering that the hardware of the console designed by Gunpey Yokoi wasn’t exactly cutting edge with 3D.

If you like the video, know that It has made several other demake videos, published on his channel, dedicated to the Zelda series, including the boss fights of Tears of the Kingdom and those of Breath of the Wild.