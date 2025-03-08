

He Atlético de Madrid B He won this Friday at Real Murcia In the first federation party advanced to Friday, an uneven encounter for a bit of Adrián Niño in recent bars (minute 82). A victory that increases the illusion of the team traded Omar Jannehexpelled in the 90th minute for a spit to a rival who was lying on the grass.

The Atlético subsidiary won with a double of Adrián Niñowhich advanced his team in the 20th minute, although Pedro Benitothe owner matched the Real Murcia at half an hour of play. In the 80th minute, only two minutes before the child achieved the 2-1, the striker Omar Janneh entered the field, who could not finish the duel because he was expelled shortly before the final whistle. The reason, a Spit to a rival, Alberto Gonzálezan action that has outraged many fans of their own team.

Janneh, who a minute before he saw the yellow card “for removing a ball from the place from which a game was going to be held,” the red received a minute later. As the referee reflected in his minutes, “for spitting an adversary without being the ball at stake.” A ugly action criticized by numerous mattress fans on social networks, asking some of them even the expulsion of the young striker’s club, who in December 2024 renewed his contract until 2028.

Less drastic was shown Fernando Torres In the press room, although he showed his discomfort for his player’s action. «It is clear expulsion, there is no doubt. Tomorrow we will analyze it and try to see how it can be strengthened from a serious error. He has a responsibility with his teammates, he can’t forget it, ”said the technician of the second team of Atlético de Madrid.









Shortly after the end of the game, Omar Janneh was repentant For his action and asked for public apologies through a message on social networks.

“It has been an act that repudiate in which I will assume the consequences and will never happen to me again,” wrote the player, who apologized to Alberto González, to Real Murcia, his club and his teammates. “I don’t define me as a person and I don’t recognize in the images.”

Despite the apologies, many mattress fans have shown their anger in the networks by an action that does not show the values ​​of their club, asking some of them even the immediate expulsion of the rojiblanca discipline of the Spanish footballer, international in the lower categories of the national team.