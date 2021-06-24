Rome – The Delta variant of the SarsCov2 virus continues to run and the crux of entry control from countries at greatest risk begins to be strongly placed at European level. An issue on which he has turned the spotlight today German Chancellor Angela Merkel who, at the summit of EU leaders in Brussels, announced the request for a “coordinated approach” especially on the entry of travelers from countries where the variants are more widespread.

Meanwhile, concern is also growing in Italy where the Ministry of Health has sent an alert note to the Regions, recommending that sequencing and contact tracing be strengthened., after the detection of Delta variant outbreaks in hospitals in Finland. The Finnish health authorities, the ministry announced, report an extensive outbreak of cases with the Delta variant that affected 4 hospitals in the country in May for a total of 98 cases (out of a total of 300 from Delta in the country). 42 among healthcare workers and 56 among patients. The lethality rate was 17.3%. Of the 98 cases, 18 healthcare professionals and 42 patients had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Similarly, of the deceased patients, 70.6% had received at least one dose (one patient received 2). Hence the recommendation to the Regions to rigorously apply containment measures and encourage sequencing, by sequencing, among others, samples of individuals arriving from countries with a high incidence of variants and vaccinated subjects who become infected despite the development of ‘immunity.

In terms of numbers, however, the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health confirms the downward trend: 927 test positives in the last 24 hours (yesterday they were 951), and admissions to intensive care units (-16 in one day) and to ordered wards continue to decline (-113). The positivity rate is stable at 0.5%. On the other hand, 28 victims have been killed in the last 24 hours: the figure has been corrected by the ministry, according to which Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto have carried out “recalculations that led to changes in the numbers acquired”. In any case, he invites the Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo not to let his guard down: “The Delta variant is worrying, but we have faith in science, vaccines protect. But this must induce us to continue to behave correctly”, he said. While the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri warns that “the numbers of the Delta variant in Italy have increased and will continue to increase, it will tend to replace the English variant in Italy as well as in the United Kingdom. Our task – he stressed – is to slow down its speed. of dissemination and strengthen tracing to limit cases “. And it is necessary to allow a more rapid vaccination with the second doses. With 2 doses, in fact, “the clinical effects of this variant are limited”. Therefore, the effectiveness of vaccines seems to be confirmed: “With Pfizer – explains the immunologist and CTS member Sergio Abrignani – there is good protection from the Delta variant, both in terms of infection and in terms of disease development and death. Vaccines work“.

At the moment, Delta variant cases are reported in various Italian regions. In Campania, for example, 82 are currently infected, of which only 2 are in hospital. 10% of these had already had a dose of the vaccine. Against this background, the Gimbe Foundation asks for greater decision in the actions to be promoted: “A ‘wait-and-see’ management of the Delta variant is not acceptable, against which – he warns – it is necessary to immediately enhance sequencing and contact tracing, screening for those arriving from abroad and the second dose in over 60 and frail “. Concern is also growing in the states that seemed to have overcome the emergency, starting with Israel. Here, for the third consecutive day, over 100 new cases have been registered, largely due to the Delta variant, and from next week the obligation of the mask indoors will return. And the Maltese authorities have also run for cover, which have decided to anticipate the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.