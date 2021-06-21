It is expanding in Italy the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which in India causes havoc for hundreds of thousands of people and is dominant in Great Britain, which has had to postpone the national holiday of the end of the pandemic scheduled for this Monday.

According to the influential daily “Financial Times”, the Delta variant already reaches 20% of those infected in Italy, where official figures contain it between 1 and 3.4%. A new estimate is expected that according to some media “They have double numbers.”

From the United States they warned that the virus in Indian mutation circulates in 81 countries. In Argentina three cases have been verified, the last this Sunday.

The Delta variant has entered the European continent and prevails in Lisbon, capital of Portugal, by 60%, while it grows in Spain and France.

Quarantines of travelers

The Italian government imposed a quarantine on all travelers from Great Britain, that must arrive with swabs made in the last 48 hours, which demonstrate the absence of contagion.

The Delta is considered among a 40 and 60% more contagious than the dominant English variant (Alpha) and it is debated whether it is slightly more lethal or not. A single dose of vaccine does not give good protection. Both are required, except in the case of Johnson & Johnson, which is a single dose.

The Italian government imposed a quarantine on all travelers from Great Britain.

Italian scientists who follow the novelty argue that “the Indian variant should not be underestimated”.

Italy is practically colored white, the level of low risk. On Sunday only 881 infections were registered and 17 dead. Hospitals are closing much of the Covid-19 intensive care rooms for critically ill patients and inpatient areas with symptoms.

It gradually returns to near normality and is openly discussed when in the next few days mandatory use will be abolished of the open-air masks.

A probable date is July 5th. In any case, never later than the 12th of the next month. The ban will continue indoors. Supporters of the immediate abolition of the outdoor mask call for “free breathing.”

In Spain the open-air mask will be abolished from Saturday 26 and France did it last Thursday.

It is estimated that the smallest of the regions, Valle d’Aosta, which registers medium risk levels, will be able to go white starting next week, where the other 19 regions are already waiting for it.

Among the largest Lombardy (Milan), Emilia Romania (Bologna) and Piedmont (Turin), they have decided to extend the space for passengers on buses and trams, raising the safety limit to 80%, which is generally 50%.



People eat on the terraces of a restaurant in Rome. Photo: Bloomberg.

Also in Israel

The Indian variant has also entered Israel, another champion along with Great Britain in number of vaccinated population and decrease in infections and deaths.

The bad news shows that Delta is not only highly contagious but may slightly lower the protection of some vaccines. Four hundred boys of two Israeli schools have been quarantined after detecting outbreaks of contagion and experts from the Ministry of Health maintain the need for vaccination to young people between 12 and 15 years old.

Italian specialists urge the government to quickly improve systems for sequencing viruses, an area where control has been deteriorating in recent months.

In Great Britain, sequencing is highly developed to trace the circulation of viruses in the Indian variant. Health Minister Matt Hancock revealed that the government is working on a program to develop booster vaccines against the coronavirus and important clinical data is expected in the coming weeks.

Are coming to the market new tests able to recognize the Delta variant. The virologist Francesco Broccolo, from the University of Milan, said: “it is necessary to modify the criteria as soon as possible to carry out the Screening and update the tests in search of new variants that cause concern ”.

In the United States, the CDC Center for Disease Control and Prevention was concerned that “the Delta variant could become in the dominant strain in this country ”, despite the very high rate of vaccinations.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US National Prevention Center, said the Indian variant “is highly contagious.”

“It was identified last October in India and has spread around the world. It has already been detected in 41 US states ”.



Night outings in the middle of the Italian summer. Photo: Boomberg

The alarms do not seem to worry most Italians, eager to “live again” after a year and a half of suffering that have already cost 127,300 thousand deaths and the greatest economic and social crisis since the postwar period, as well as serious backlash in the social and individual psyche.

The entry of a “maledetto” virus when everyone is busy in a summer vacation that promises to be unforgettable despite the economic problems that the country is experiencing, would mean a serious blow to the collective spirit, who sighs and affirms: “I hope that what we have been through will not be repeated.”

Strong backlash is likely if the ominous presence of the Indian variant forces the government to adopt new restrictive measures essential to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the dark Indian version.

Rome, correspondent

