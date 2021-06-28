The Chinese autonomous territory of Hong Kong announced a ban on the arrival of commercial flights from the United Kingdom to prevent the entry of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which continued to spread through several countries in Asia.

Also Bangladesh reported a record of deaths from coronavirus in one day and closed almost all its public transport before imposing strict confinement decreed to try to contain an increase in cases attributed to the Delta variant.

Japan, for its part, also in order to prevent the entry of the dreaded mutation, announced a tightening of measures for travelers from the United Kingdom and 40 other countries where the variant circulates, less than a month before the Tokyo Olympics.

In Bangladesh the Delta variant moves through the population. AFP photo

The Delta variant, which is more contagious and has the potential to be more lethal, was first detected in India, where it caused a devastating outbreak that began to subside this month. but it is already present and in progress in some 85 countries, including several from Asia.

In a statement, the Hong Kong Government announced that from next Thursday will ban all flights from the UK.

The note said the UK has been listed as a country “of extremely high risk “ for “the recent rebound of the epidemic situation and the widespread Delta variant” of the virus.

Under this classification, until the ban takes effect, people who have been in the UK for more than two hours they will not be able to take planes to Hong Kong.

This is the second time that Hong Kong has banned flights from the United Kingdom, after another restriction imposed last december, when the European country began registering an outbreak of the Alpha variant, detected for the first time in Great Britain.

More countries

Thailand, another Asian country affected by the Delta variant, reported a record of more than 5,400 casesWhile Malaysia yesterday extended a general national lockdown in force from June 1 until certain health goals are reached.

In Bangladesh, Health authorities reported a record of 119 deaths by coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the AFP news agency reported.

For several days, new infections have been around 5,000 cases, an increase that according to the authorities It is due to the Delta variant.

Most of the 168 million inhabitants of the country they will have to confine from Thursday, and not from today, as originally announced last week.

Only essential services and factories working for export are allowed to continue their activities. Markets, shops, transport and offices they will stop working between now and Thursday.

Bangladesh accumulates more than 880,000 infections and more than 14,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, but experts estimate that the real balance is much higher.

In Japan, authorities said travelers from 29 countries, including Russia, Spain, parts of the United States and Belgium, will have to hold a three-day quarantine at the end. of which they must be tested for Covid-19.

Travelers from Indonesia, Uganda, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Bangladesh and Malaysia are subject to a six-day quarantine and two coronavirus tests.

The toughest measures They apply to those from Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan and the Maldives, who must keep a prolonged quarantine during which three tests of Covid-19 will have to be done.

In Thailand, authorities announced a record 5,406 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with a particularly intense outbreak in Bangkok, the capital, and southern provinces of the country.

Authorities also announced that they had detected a first case of the Beta variant of the coronavirus, first identified in South Africa.

The patient is a worker of a city market whose son came to visit him from the southern province of Narathiwat.

Thailand accumulates 249,853 coronavirus infections, more than 88% of which correspond to the third wave of the pandemic, which began in April.

The Thai Ministry of Health reported 22 new deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,934, 95% of which occurred during the third wave.