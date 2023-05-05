CoDAU (the body that represents the General Managers of all Italian universities) and Deloitte today presented a survey aimed at monitoring human capital management and development elements and systems that characterize the university sector. The novelty of the report was the introduction of a focus dedicated to the exploration of skills: digital and soft. The study involved 18 universities, 22% of the university system, representing state structures, polytechnics, special education high schools, which also include structures such as the University of Bologna, the University of Padua and the University of Turin. The population of the participating sample is characterized by a presence of executives lower than the average of the public administration and clearly lower than that of the private market.

The women’s share stands at 60% overall, with the only trend reversal in the managerial qualification (42.4%) which in any case represents a very representative percentage compared to other markets. Analyzing the turnover in 2021, there is a positive trend reversal as evidence of the sector’s attention to the recruitment and selection process. For 70% of universities, smart working represents on average 60% of working time. With respect to digital and soft skills, nine areas of digital skills and four areas of soft skills were identified. In these areas, with a view to self-assessment or top-down, assessments were carried out and analyzed involving a total of nine universities, for digital skill assessment, and seven universities for the assessment of soft skills.

From the observation of digital skill assessments, a population emerges with an excellent mastery of research tools and a good level of supervision of the functions of the tools used daily, curious and with a great desire to experiment and enhance their skills in using digital tools. The issue of cybersecurity is also well covered but generally little knowledge of the remedies in the event of security incidents is indicated. Despite having a high level of control of communication tools in the virtual context, a certain difficulty is declared in collaborating with colleagues with the same effectiveness remotely compared to face-to-face moments and the situation becomes more complex for managers who declare they have difficulty in managing their people remotely both in terms of assigning clear objectives and deadlines and in their monitoring.

In terms of training, 61% said they did not master the English language and 65% said they needed digital training. From the observation of soft skills, a population emerges oriented towards the supervision of cognitive skills and managerial skills appear to be the least mastered. More in detail: professionals is the cluster that had the best evaluation of all and obtained the highest score overall in relational skills and the “openness to change and innovation” skill, within the implementation area, is that less manned. The President of the CoDAU, Alberto Scuttari, declared: “In general, observing the skills expressed, the report highlights the need to strengthen managerial and innovative skills at all levels, both in digital logic and soft skills. More worrying is the salary snapshot which shows a immobility of salaries for all categories, including management, which is penalized both with respect to the public administration in general and with respect to the overall labor market, in particular due to the excessive flattening of salaries .”.