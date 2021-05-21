Al Dhafra Region (WAM)

The Delma Historical Festival continued its activities under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, organized by the Committee for the Management of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Abu Dhabi, and in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, on Dalma Island in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The race distance reached 7000 meters, starting from the Delma Island Corniche near the Ring Road, passing through the picturesque nature of the island and reaching the Dalma Island airport.

The results of the running race that was held today, with the participation of about 77 riders from different nationalities, amid precautionary measures in coordination with the concerned authorities, resulted in Saleh Issa Ali Ali Buhendi winning first place, and Obaid Hamad Al Mazrouei came second, while Abdulaziz Ahmed Ali Jassim came third, and Saud Jumah’s solution fourth. Jassim and Abdullah Musa Ali Al Hammadi Palmer; Fifth, Ibrahim Khalil Al Hammadi, sixth and seventh, Mahmoud Ahmed Mahmoud Al Hosani, eighth place, Hani Akrama Ahmed, Yassin Yusef Ali Al Hammadi, ninth, and tenth place, Ahmed Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi.

The coronation was attended by Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Director of Events and Communication Department at the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Badi, Director of the Maritime Administration of Ports in Al Dhafra Region in Abu Dhabi Ports.

While the rowing race qualifiers began today on the standing board, with wide local and international participation, the final race will be held today on the beaches of Dalma Island, and the organizing committee of the historic Delma Festival has allocated 20 valuable prizes distributed among the top twenty in the race.

It is worth noting that the fourth session of the Dalma Historical Festival witnesses five traditional and modern maritime competitions, which are the 60-foot Dalma Long Distance Dhow Race, the Fishing Reel Competition, the Delma Rowing Race on the Standing Board, in addition to the Running and Cycling Race.

During the races, precautionary and preventive measures are implemented in coordination with the concerned authorities to prevent the Coronavirus to protect the health of participants and workers, and the fourth session enjoys the support and patronage of a number of government and private agencies that seek to achieve the vision of the wise leadership in relation to preserving the popular heritage and reviving the heritage. The Emirati, led by the court of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the strategic partner is the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Abu Dhabi Ports, Al Masoud Motors, Abu Dhabi Marine, the sponsor of social media and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, “Nawah Energy, Barakah Al Oula”, and the supporters “Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and a protection agency.” Vital Facilities and Coasts – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Baynunah Channel, Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, Delma Cooperative Society, and the official media partner, Yas Channel.