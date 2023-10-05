After completing the identification procedures of the 13 deceased in the fire at the Atalayas nightclubs last Sunday, and once the judge has given the green light to the delivery of the remains to the families, the bodies have begun to be transferred in this Thursday morning from the Institute of Legal Medicine.

The first to abandon these facilities have been those who resided in Caravaca de la Cruz. Five hearses appeared this morning to take charge of the service. According to sources from the Murcia City Council, three of the deceased will finally be buried in this town in the Northwest, while the remains of two more will rest in Murcia and the last will be buried in Molina de Segura.

In the case of the remaining seven, repatriation to their countries of origin is being managed. Five will be transferred to Nicaragua and the other two will go to Colombia and Ecuador. Around 10 in the morning several relatives of the deceased could be seen entering the Institute of Legal Medicine, although they left the facilities after a short period of time.

The DNA reports have confirmed the indicative identifications previously made by the IMLCF forensic doctors based on lophoscopic examination (fingerprints) and other circumstantial elements (physical features, tattoos, personal objects, etc.).

In addition, the preliminary autopsy advances the cause and possible circumstances under which the deaths occurred. Noting whether this occurred due to asphyxiation, burns or trauma in each of the cases, which will be completed in the final autopsy report, once the results of all the complementary analyzes carried out are available.

City Council Coordination



From the Consistory they indicate that they are made “at the disposal of the families of the victims of the fire to help them with everything they need at this time and to coordinate the repatriation work of the bodies whose relatives want them to be transferred to their countries of origin.” . For the burial, work is being managed with the El Carmen funeral home in order to be able to offer the wake at the Torreagüera funeral home.

Among the requests made by some of those affected are, for example, accommodation in the city of Murcia, help to bring children or parents of the deceased who reside in other countries, the acquisition of round-trip plane tickets. for family members, psychological care for minors who have lost one of their parents and help with repatriation and burial costs.