The event promoted by Favo, the Italian Federation of Voluntary Associations in Oncology, dedicated to the XVII National Day of the Oncological Patient, divided into four important days, from Thursday to last Sunday, ended. In the final conference held in the Centro Congressi Roma Eventi Piazza di Spagna, Favo delivered the Golden Cedar to two personalities who have particularly distinguished themselves in the support work of the Federation’s mission: Elena Carnevali and Alfredo Garofalo.

Elena Carnevali, member of the XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber, was awarded with the following motivation: “Tenacious and convinced interpreter of the needs and expectations of cancer patients, always alongside cancer volunteers, with far-sighted institutional intelligence and human participation” . “Receiving this award – comments Carnevali – today makes me proud and I would like to be there with you, also because I have been and will always be at Favo’s side to support his documented initiatives. Now there is no more time and we must get to a draft of the National cancer plan, which takes into account the need to have more Europe in Italy, and which really improves the quality of life of cancer patients in our country “.

Alfredo Garofalo, president emeritus of Sico (Italian Society of Oncological Surgery), was awarded with the following motivation “Enlightened surgeon and pioneer of cutting-edge interventions. Passionate and empathetic professional. Great friend of patient associations, always”. “I have done my job in life with great passion and joy and I continue to do it. I have appreciated and followed Favo – he underlines – since the time of my Sico presidency and since then I have continued the collaboration to update and enrich the site www .oncoguida.it, which finally from today, after two years of stalemate for Covid, has fully resumed its role of orientation to the sick for the best choice of oncological surgery reference centers, or those Centers which, for the most part number of cases treated and organizational characteristics, guarantee high levels of efficiency and quality in terms of complex surgical oncology “.

In the closing meeting, which saw the active participation of Alessandro Lombardi, director general of the Third sector and of corporate social responsibility of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, the results of the project “Per mano: Percorsi socio – assistance for families affected by pediatric tumors “, coordinated by Favo and financed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, through the Notice 1/2020. The representatives of the partner associations (Andrea Tudisco, Agop, Do.no, Sale in Zucca, Agbe, Frutti di Andrea and Aimac) shared their experience of contribution and support to families affected by cancer. Among the objectives achieved, some successes were listed and described, such as strengthening the network of local services offered, psychological support for children and their families, a helpline service dedicated to pediatric cancers, the social secretariat, recreational and educational activities at reception facilities, psychomotor rehabilitation sessions.

Fiorella Tosoni, president of the Andrea Tudisco Association, said: “The difficulties and obstacles in our work are enormous, because we find ourselves supporting children who have to fight every day to be able to keep themselves connected to life. Even after years and years from healing, we have been able to witness psychiatric problems, which may arise or sometimes re-emerge perhaps during adolescence. This is caused by large traumas that are often not well elaborated, such as having to face such a strong illness in childhood and detachment from loved ones have generated in the sensitivity of those who, unfortunately, had to come into contact with this type of pain. It is therefore necessary that the psychological support service for patients with haematological neoplasms be adequately structured and, in order to justify the efforts, it is advisable to adopt performance evaluation methods that certify the expenditure in health administrations “.

Benilde Mauri, president of Agop, the Association that for 45 years has offered global and daily assistance to sick children and their families in prolonged cancer therapies, stated that “being able to count on these projects means being able to guarantee continuity to the services provided free of charge by the associations, so important to relieve families who have to deal with a child’s illness, also allowing them to face unexpected situations. In fact, pediatric oncology associations have always welcomed foreign children as well, but in this particular historical period, hospitality to sick Ukrainian children had to be built in the best possible way and with immediacy. And as always, the pediatric oncology associations have been able to do it at their best, with great professionalism and just as much human warmth “.

Immediately after the delivery of the Golden Cedars, the new Favo 2022-2026 Executive Committee was appointed: president Francesco De Lorenzo, Aimac – Italian Association of Cancer Patients, relatives and friends; Vice-President, Francesco Diomede, Fincopp Odv – Italian Federation of Incontinents and Pelvic Floor Dysfunction; Vice-President, Silvana Zambrini, Antea Association; Secretary General, Elisabetta Iannelli, Aimac – Italian Association of Cancer Patients, relatives and friends; Treasurer, Luminita-Mihaela Andreescu, Anvolt – National Association of Volunteers in the Fight Against Cancer; Councilor, Davide Petruzzelli, The Lamp of Aladino Onlus; Director, Marina Verza, Irene Odv; Councilor, Roberto Persio, Ailar Odv – Italian Association of Laryngectomees; Councilor, Mirna Bruna Mastronardi, Agata Association – Volunteers against cancer Odv; Director, Marcella Marletta, AI.Stom. Odv – Italian Association for Ostomies; Councilor, Benilde Naso, Agop Onlus – Pediatric Oncology Parents Association.