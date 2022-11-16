The Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock in Sinaloa, Jaime Montes Salas, You would do well to put your inspectors to work so that they review the sacks of seed for bean that already began to disperse throughout the entity. This would avoid claims like those that the same governor received Ruben Rocha by the seed with fungus who received the seasonal producers before the rainy season. Weekend, the farmers of Escuinapa received 19 tons of bean seed and it is expected that something similar will be carried out in each of the municipalities of the entity.

The consequences of analyzing the planting program late of the autumn-winter cycle and promote the establishment of more area of corn are already in sight: not even 50 percent of the surface of beans scheduled in sinaloa They were established due to lack of control. In the plant health boards they extended planting permits as the producer wanted to sow and the majority leaned towards the corn, even when the program was not approved. Now the “enlightened” of the 4T they are realizing that the overproduction of corn could plummet the price and the lack of production of beans could raise the price. Some say that they did that on purpose not because they didn’t know what would happen but because someone is going to win. Who will it be?

The local Board of Plant Health of the Évora Valley (JLSVVE) has been put to work in the detection of pests in crops that have a vegetative process tender and has already detected the plague of thrips in queen bean cultivation in the union of Reform and sharpshooter in the Colonia Sinaloa in Angostura. The president of the JLSVVE, Carlos Beltran Astorga, made the call to prevention to producers to prevent the plague from spreading and asked that attention be early. With this action, greater vigilance will be maintained on the issue of thripswell it is a plague that is not easily visible and the damage of deformation and color change can be very harmful for those who do not perform the constant monitoring to their crops.

The sagarpa maintains a transparency speech and good use of resources and invites people linked to the field to report any irregularity that occurs while trying to access programs. It would be interesting to know how many citizens have dared to denounce and the measures that the authority has taken against an official. The truth is that the complaint in that sector or in any other is very low. to start because the same authorities overlap them and secondly, because if they identify the person filing the complaints, they run the risk of being blocked from any benefit or support for their work. The mechanisms exist, the only thing missing is for the population to have confidence in them.

The president of Anapsin in Guasave noted that the commitment he made the State Government with Segalmex so that They will pay a thousand daily files with the theme of 200 pesos by corn toppings, are falling far short, as they are only covering 2 thousand a week. Modesto Lopez Leal indicated that he takes care that a state official responsible is the one who should go knocking on the doors at the Mexico City for them to be done fulfill the commitments that AMLO made.