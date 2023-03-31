A delivery worker punished the company in which he works because of its desire to reduce his salary, by confiscating the delivery bike, a box of foodstuffs, and the staff uniform. The company initiated a complaint against him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Misdemeanor Court, which convicted him and fined him 13 One thousand and 700 dirhams.

According to the facts of the case, according to the court’s certainty, and its conscience reassured him, that the accused works for the company as a delivery worker, and he was handed a motorcycle worth 6,200 dirhams, a uniform for delivery staff at a value of 500 dirhams, and a food box worth 2,000 dirhams, but he left work in company, and seized the aforementioned movables.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the company stated that the accused worker signed a receipt for the stolen items, before he disappeared completely, and stopped responding to the company’s calls wishing to retrieve the bike, and then opened a report against him in light of the difficulty of reaching him. A proof witness said that the administration informed him that the accused had stopped working, so he tried to contact him by phone, but he did not answer him, so he contacted his friends, who informed him that he had left the company’s residence and headed to another emirate. The witness added that the accused came to him after about four months, and asked him to hand over his passport, because his mother had died, and he wanted to travel to see her off, so the witness asked him to return the belongings in his custody, a motorcycle and a phone chip, so he handed him the chip and the ownership of the bike and told him that he parked it in a maintenance workshop cars since he left the company, but by inspecting the workshop, he discovered that he had not delivered the bike.

By asking the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he denied the accusations attributed to him, stating that he worked for the company for about 47 days, and he was handed a motorcycle for use in delivering orders, pointing out that he took the bike to the maintenance workshop to change the oil, as scheduled weekly.

After handing it over, he was surprised by company employees telling him that he could not be handed over the salary due to his lack of production at work, and they offered him work for a commission, but he refused, so they asked him to leave the bike in the workshop and leave, and he did not receive any papers proving that he had handed over the bike, and was later shocked that he was accused of embezzling it.