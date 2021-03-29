Imagine global trade like a stream of water flowing from a faucet: you can adjust the amount of water, you can adjust the amount of cold and hot water you need, and the water flows directly into the drain smoothly, but if you plug the drain the water collects and fills the basin. Eventually the basin overflows and the flowing water finds an alternative path. This is the situation facing world trade after the giant cargo ship “Evergiven” lost control at the southern end of the Suez Canal early Tuesday morning.

At a speed of 13 knots (roughly 15 miles per hour), the ship traveled toward the eastern bank of the canal with its bow drifting on the Asian side. Since the channel in that area is narrower than the length of the ship, the stern is diverted to the left. With the ship’s propeller and rudder submerging in the mud of Africa, and the 1,300-foot hull extending across the canal, the main waterway, which carries 12% of the world’s maritime trade, was blocked. This incident comes to be added to the already bad commercial conditions due to the trade-fees war between the United States and China, and the global epidemic, as we all have noted, with the arrival of many shipments of goods, from toilet papers to clothes and electronic devices.

The situation seems absurd, but it underscores the fragile nature of modern global shipping logistics that most consumers take for granted. In fact, even shipments that do not pass through the Suez Canal will be affected by what is currently happening in the canal because factories are waiting for the arrival of basic ingredients from other places of the world before they can manufacture products for export. Also, gas and oil prices will rise. The impacts on the global supply chain may not become fully apparent until after a while. The fast shipping system that drives much of global trade was now available for the first time thanks to the Suez Canal, so it is not surprising that the repercussions of the accumulation of the number of ships waiting to solve the problem extend across the world.

The closure of the canal due to the delinquency of the “Evergiven” ship may last for days, or it could last for weeks, and possibly for months if the ship sustained structural damage. Regardless of how long it will remain stuck in the canal, the economic and political effects are immediate. Lloyd’s estimates that every day the canal remains closed, $ 9.6 billion worth of commodities, on average, will remain stuck and unable to reach markets in the country. Asia and Europe.

With regard to the immediate effects, Europe will witness a rise in fuel prices due to the delay in oil coming from the Arabian Gulf to the ports, and millions of customers will be seen waiting for orders that are delayed, at a time when the stocks of warehouses and distribution sites will soon run out. Ports expecting to receive ships, such as Rotterdam, Felixsto and Hamburg, will leave their docks empty and send workers home. Factories and production facilities that require materials from Asia, such as German car manufacturers, may be forced to shut down their production lines due to a lack of basic components, which will also lead to delayed shipments from Europe to North and South America.

Even when the canal reopens, or while ships pass through the Cape of Good Hope, adding nearly 3,500 miles to their voyage, the late arrival of ships, along with scheduled deliveries, will cause port delays similar to what is currently happening in US ports. The failure to liberate the “Evergiven” ship during the recent tide, and the decision to resort to the Dutch rescue company “Smit”, indicate that the matter may take days, if not longer, at a time when a spring tide is expected on March 31. With the ship running aground in the canal, and only floating in the middle of it, there is concern about pressure causing cracks in the hull, a concern that increases further the longer it remains stuck, and as fuel, ballast and cargo are removed. The latter represents a difficult challenge due to the size and height of the ship. The Suez Canal Authority is currently using bulldozers to shovel dirt along the right side of the bow of the ship, and the source of concern is not only from those tools, but also from the dirt under the ship’s hull and the concern about the ship’s rolling or cracking.

Then we still do not know the cause of the problem. There are conflicting reports that the cause was a blackout, while the ship’s operator cited strong winds and reduced visibility. Either way, the absence of large tugboats at the Suez Canal Authority currently forces the world to wait for these ships to arrive. Boscalis, the parent company of Smit Salvage, has one of the large specialized vessels anchored in Port Said port at the northern end of the canal. Other salvages should also sail from current missions in the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean.

In sum: The “Evergiven” delinquency has shown the world, once again, how important the maritime supply chain is, not only to those who receive goods from a particular ship, but to everyone, and how easy it is to have disruption affecting all of us.

The writer is professor of history at Campbell University

