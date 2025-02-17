The world of salads It is much more extensive than the vast majority think. Beyond the traditional one, the one that comes to everyone at the head, composed of lettuce and tomato, hides endless recipes. Green outbreaks are usually one of the star ingredients, but here There is also hole for vegetables, for pasta, fruit, nuts and cheeseamong others.

Even, although salads are more associated with the summer season, it is also possible to find versions with seasonal products of these cold months. The key is to combine the right ingredients and play with flavors.

With Andalusian inheritance

We are talking about an easy, simple and delicious recipe such as Granada Soakan Andalusian salad where the secret is in the fruit, specifically in the acidity of the orange. Although it may seem that it is not an ingredient precisely designed for a salad, because we place it more during breakfast or as dessert, its natural sweetness and its acid point perfectly combines with the rest of the ingredients: egg, cod, olives and olives and olives, olives and olives, olives and Cebolleta

Despite the years and their corresponding variations, the Sovjón remains a very popular recipe in southern Spain. To know its origin you have to go back to the time when Arabic cuisine had influence on the Peninsula. It is said that this recipe arises as a way to take advantage of all these fresh ingredients of the garden.

| Source: Istock

The step by step

Ingredients:

2 oranges

10 black olives

1 scallion

1 cooked egg

100 g of cod spine

Olive oil

Jerez vinegar

Peel the oranges removing the entire white part that the segments and attempts can have. Next Aliña Orange with olive oil and vinegar from Jerez Cut the onion In very fine julienne. Do the same with olives and eggs Scald the cod In hot water for a minute and let cool Ends up plating With all the elements and enjoy!