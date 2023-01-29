United Kingdom.- Since the autobiographical book of Prince Harry was released on the market, ‘Spare‘, the prince william He has reserved his comments because of the strong confessions his younger brother makes in the play regarding the British royal family.

The literary work of the youngest son of the King Charles III and Princess Diana of Wales has caused a stir for years by being identified as the “rebel” of the family, and now that she decided to tell her life as a member of royalty, it has caused concern in millions of people around the world.

In one of the confessions of the duke of sussexhas accused the prince william of wales of having physically assaulted him on one occasion, and of not being able to see his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II on her deathbed.

For so many things that Meghan Markle’s husband has revealed, it surprises many that the rightful heir to the English crown has reserved his comments and maintained his composure, but now it seems that we know why Prince William would have remained silent.

According to sources close to the next King of England, Prince William maintains a attitude of indifference because he is afraid that a lawsuit between him and his brother could harm the health of his father, King Carlos III.

“William is watching King Carlos…His health is an ongoing conversation behind the palace gates,” the source said, as quoted by ‘Radar Online’.

It must be remembered that Queen Elizabeth II’s firstborn has been a victim of Covid-19 on more than one occasion, in addition to suffering from swelling in the hands and legs due to edema, a nuisance related to renal problems.

“William simply cannot understand how ruthless and selfish Harry continues to be when he must know that his father is not in the best of health,” the insider said, adding: “He no longer believes that Harry is being manipulated by Meghan; for him, the real crisis is clearly the work of his brother, driven by money and revenge”.

For all this, since the publication of the book created by the Duke of Sussex, William has been much more aware of the monarch’s health, since in addition to suffering from high blood pressure, he is also under constant stress due to everything that the title he has entails.

“If the unthinkable happened to King Charles, William believes that Harry and Meghan would have blood on their hands… They need to stop their attacks before tragedy strikes,” the prince’s source finished.

Everything seems to indicate that the reconciliation between princes William and Harry has become something much more difficult to heal, so it is not known if the Dukes of Sussex will attend the coronation of King Carlos III.