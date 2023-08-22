That, when no one sees you, you can be or not be is a statement shared by Alejandro Sanz, Schrödinger and the summer television schedule. When the heat arrives, the audience evaporates —this can also be read while singing—, which means that advertising investment is lower and, therefore, so is the amount destined for own production. But a certain disdain in the programming for July and August has also brought us pleasant surprises.

Every year around these dates I remember Laura’s mysteries, one of the most mistreated series on TVE. The adventures of inspector Lebrel began to be broadcast on July 27, 2009, not even at the beginning of the season; there, capon Five years later, NBC was premiering the North American version starring Debra Messing. Pass word it also started in the summer (premiered on July 10, 2000) and is now the most watched show on an almost daily basis. Many presenters also have their opportunity in these months in which they replace the usual lineup.

The successes this summer have been controlled detonations. about the Grand Prix It was not unreasonable to foresee, and it can be an argument in certain offices to push the return of other programs. If I were in charge of the Entity, I would already be ordering the return of What do we bet to offset other risky productions. And what to say about the true pride of the summer audience, the women’s soccer world cup. 5,599,000 viewers watched the final in Spain. “5,599,000 little hearts”, What would Noemí Argüelles say?. “5,599,000 people who are: ‘What does it say? Eeeeh, we’re going to do it.” Our soccer players were already there before they were seen, and their great victory is on the field, not on TV. But this summer hearing speaks better of us than any other.

