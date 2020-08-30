Highlights: Delhi High Court, Additional Solicitor General rebuked at Central Government

The challenge was given to the tender for the ground handling operations at the regional airports

It is impossible for small companies to participate in the tender due to conditions

Delhi High Court told the Center – Your actions do not match your point

new Delhi

The Delhi High Court has called the Central Government’s claims of creating a ‘self-reliant’ India a ‘hypocrite’. The court said that the claims of being ‘Make in India’ and ‘self-reliant’ seem to be ‘hypocrisy’ if the government cannot promote local entrepreneurs. The court was hearing a petition regarding the terms of the tender for ground handling operations at the regional airports. The petitioners challenged the eligibility criteria. The High Court said that on one side the government talks about ‘Make in India’ and on the other hand issues such tenders that make small institutions out of the race.

Very strict comment on Central Government claims

The court said in its comment, “What makes it more irritating is that if you want to exclude these people (small companies), then be clear. Don’t be so hypocritical in your speeches. Your political leadership would talk about Make in India.” Is, he talks of self-reliant India, he talks of promoting local industry but your actions do not match with yours. You are completely hypocritical. “

‘Creating difficulties for our people’

The High Court asked Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Center and the Airport Authority of India, to clear the situation by taking instructions from the government on the issue. The court, citing the tender, said that it sought 35 crore turnover per annum and experience of working with scheduled airlines. The High Court said, “We are saying that we import from this country or that country and on the other hand we are not even able to help our businessmen.”

The court said in a very strict tone, “You guys want big players with big pockets, maybe even foreign deals will come.” The High Court said that small companies could operate at regional airports where there are few or no scheduled flights.